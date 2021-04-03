पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन:507 खिलाड़ियों-सपोर्ट स्टाफ के टेस्ट हुए, तय शेड्यूल पर ही होगा टूर्नामेंट

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अमित चौधरी
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से जुड़ा से एक व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया। जिसके बाद प्रैक्टिस मैच को रोक दिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से जुड़ा से एक व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया। जिसके बाद प्रैक्टिस मैच को रोक दिया गया।

मेलबर्न में जिस होटल में टेनिस खिलाड़ी ठहरे हुए हैं, वहां बुधवार को एक स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। इसके बाद टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया समेत विक्टोरिया राज्य सरकार में हड़कंप मच गया। सभी 507 खिलाड़ियों और सपोर्ट स्टाफ को आइसोलेट कर दिया गया। होटल स्टाफ भी आइसोलेशन में चला गया। अब राज्य में कोरोना नियमों की शर्तें दोबारा लागू कर दी गई हैं। गुरुवार को पूरे दिन सभी खिलाड़ियों और सपोर्ट स्टाफ का टेस्ट हुआ। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के सीईओ क्रेग टीले ने बताया, ‘मुझे उम्मीद है कि सभी का कोरोना टेस्ट निगेटिव आएगा। साल का पहला टेनिस ग्रैंड स्लैम तय शेड्यूल के मुताबिक 8 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। खिलाड़ी और सपोर्ट स्टाफ 14 या उससे ज्यादा दिन तक क्वारेंटाइन में रह चुके हैं। इनका होटल स्टाफ से कोई संपर्क भी नहीं रहा है। इसलिए किसी के पॉजिटिव होने की आशंका नहीं है।’

टूर्नामेंट का ड्रॉ एक दिन के लिए टला, आज निकलेगा
गुरुवार को वार्मअप मैच होने थे। टूर्नामेंट का ड्रॉ भी घोषित होना था। लेकिन अब यह शुक्रवार के लिए टाल दिया है। शुक्रवार को होनेे वाले वार्मअप मैचों का भी शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार को भारी बारिश की चेतावनी पर टीले ने बताया कि 11 कोर्ट हंै, जहां इंडोर मैच हो सकते है। अगर सब ठीक रहा तो शुक्रवार को यह मैच करवाए जाएंगे। वहीं, विक्टोरिया राज्य के प्रीमियर डेनियल एंड्रयू के मुताबिक, टूर्नामेंट का भविष्य आने वाले दिनों में होने वाले कोरोनावायरस नतीजों पर निर्भर करेगा।

