कोरोना के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन:क्रैग टिले बोले- दो हफ्तों के अंदर जारी करेंगे शेड्यूल; रिपोर्ट में किया गया था टूर्नामेंट में देरी का दावा

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन अगले साल 18 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी के बीच मेलबर्न में खेला जाना है। (फाइल फोटो)

अगले साल जनवरी में होने वाले टेनिस टूर्नामेंट ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन (AO) की तारीखों का ऐलान जल्द ही किया जा सकता है। कोरोना की वजह से टूर्नामेंट के आयोजन में देरी की खबरों के बीच AO के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव क्रैग टिले ने रविवार को कहा कि अगले साल मेलबर्न में होने वाले टेनिस टूर्नामेंट की डेट्स का ऐलान 2 हफ्तों के अंदर कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया (TA) टूर्नामेंट को समय पर आयोजित कराने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा है।

कोरोना के बीच सुरक्षित टूर्नामेंट कराने पर फोकस
उन्होंने कहा कि हम विक्टोरियन सरकार के साथ सुरक्षित टूर्नामेंट कराने के बारे में लगातार संपर्क में हैं। हमारा उद्देश्य कोरोना के बीच प्लेयर्स, फैन्स, स्टाफ और हमारे पार्टनर्स की हर जरूरत को पूरा करना है।

टिकटों बिक्री और क्राउड साइज का भी ऐलान जल्द
उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हम हरसंभव तरीके अपना रहे हैं। हम जल्द ही टिकटों की ब्रिक्री और स्टेडियम में फैंस की संख्या का भी ऐलान करेंगे। इन सभी जानकारियों के बारे में अगले 2 हफ्तों के अंदर सभी बता दिया जाएगा।

टूर्नामेंट को आगे बढ़ाने की आईं थीं खबरें
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अखबार में छपी रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया था कि देश में कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल की वजह से टेनिस टूर्नामेंट को जनवरी की जगह फरवरी या मार्च में कराया जा सकता है। हालांकि टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया (TA) ने इसे पूरी तरह से कल्पना बताया था।

18 जनवरी से होना है टूर्नामेंट
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन अगले साल 18 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी के बीच खेला जाना है। कोरोना के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन को तय समय पर कराने को लेकर टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अलावा प्रशासन और राजनेता भी पूरी ताकत लगा रहे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले सांसद एंड्रयूज ने कहा था कि TA को उम्मीद है कि दिसंबर के मिड में प्लेयर्स को क्वारैंटाइन में ट्रेनिंग करने की अनुमति जल्द ही विक्टोरियन और ऑस्ट्रेलियन गवर्नमेंट दे देगी।

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन होस्ट करने के लिए 3 टेनिस कोर्ट तैयार
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए मेलबर्न पार्क में 3 कोर्ट तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें रोड लेवर एरेना सबसे बड़ा है। इसमें 15,000 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। वहीं, मेलबर्न एरेना में 9,646 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। जबकि, मार्ग्रेट कोर्ट एरेना में 7,500 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है।

जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन जीता
सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया है। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रॉय इमरसन और स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर ने 6-6 बार ये खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जैक क्रॉफोर्ड और केन रोजवेल ने 4-4 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब जीता है।

