पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Australian Open Delay News Update; Which Is Scheduled To Be Held In January 2021, May Extend Two Weeks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में देरी:विटोरिया के खेल मंत्री ने कहा- दो हफ्ते देरी से  हो सकती है टूर्नामेंट; क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड 10 दिन की हो सकती है

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस सीजन का ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन नोवाक जोकोविच ने जीता।

अगले साल जनवरी में होने वाली टेनिस टूर्नामेंट ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन दो हफ्ते आगे बढ़ सकती है। विटोरिया स्टेट के खेल मंत्री पाटिन पाकुला ने कहा कि टूर्नामेंट दो हफ्ते देरी से शुरु की जा सकती है। साथ ही क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड में भी कम किया जा सकता है। ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन अगले साल मेलबर्न में 18 से 31 जनवरी के बीच खेला जाना है।

उन्होंने कहा कि गवर्नमेंट और टेनिस ऑफिशियल की ओर से कई स्तर पर बातचीत के बाद यह तय किया गया है कि सीजन का पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम जरूर कराया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा’’कई तारीखें प्रस्तावित है। कई रिपोर्ट में यह भी सुझाव दिए गए हैं कि इसे एक- दो हफ्ते देरी से शुरू की जाए। लेकिन केवल यह एकमात्र विकल्प नहीं है। जैसा आप जानते हैं कि फ्रेंच ओपन कई महीने देरी से हुई। जबकि विबंलडन को रद्द ही कर दिया गया। हालांकि मेरा मानना है कि इसमें ज्यादा देरी नहीं होगी। मैं इसे बार-बार दोहराना नहीं चाहता हूं। गंभीरता से इस पर बातचीत चल रही है।

क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड में की जा सकती है कटौती

पाकुला ने कहा- खिलाड़ियों के लिए क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड छोटा करके 10 दिन किया जा सकता है। वहीं बायो-बबल किस तरह तैयार किया जाएगा। कितने कोरोना टेस्ट होंगे इस पर चर्चा की जा रही है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 14 दिन का है क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड

अभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड14 दिन का है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर गई भारतीय खिलाड़ियों और IPL खेल कर गए ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेटर्स को भी 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन पर रहना पड़ा।

यूएस ओपन में करवाए गए थे 10 हजार कोरोना टेस्ट

अगस्त सितंबर में हुई यूएस ओपन शुरु होने से 10 हजार कोरोना टेस्ट कराए गए थे। केवल एक खिलाड़ी का काेराेना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया था।

AO के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव ने डेट्स जल्द घोषित किए जाने दिए थे बयान

AO के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव क्रैग टिले ने कुछ दिन पहले कहा था कि अगले साल मेलबर्न में होने वाले टेनिस टूर्नामेंट की डेट्स का ऐलान 2 हफ्तों के अंदर कर दिया जाएगा।

विटोरिया में 28 अक्टूबर के बाद कोरोना से नहीं हुई है मौत

विटोरिया में कोरोना से आखिरी मौत 28 अक्टूबर को हुई थी। विटोरिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया का सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित राज्य था। यहां पर सबसे ज्यादा दिनों तक लॉकडाउन रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें