वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 हालेप ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से बाहर:सेरेना 8वीं बार और ओसाका दूसरी बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचीं; जोकोविच ने ज्वेरेव को साढ़े 3 घंटे में हराया

मेलबर्न28 मिनट पहले
जोकोविच (बाएं) का यह 9वां ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सेमीफाइनल होगा। वहीं, सेरेना का यह 8वां सेमीफाइनल होगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के वुमन्स सिंगल्स के क्वार्टरफाइनल मैच में वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 सिमोना हालेप उलटफेर का शिकार हुईं। उन्हें वर्ल्ड नंबर-11 सेरेना विलियम्स ने लगातार सेटों में 6-3, 6-3 से हराकर 8वीं बार सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई।

वहीं, जापान की नाओमी ओसाका भी दूसरी बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। मेन्स सिंगल्स में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-6 जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को साढ़े 3 घंटे चले मैच में हरा दिया।

सेरेना का यह 40वां ग्रैंड स्लैम सेमीफाइनल होगा
सेरेना ने एक घंटे 21 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में हालेप को जीतने का एक भी मौका नहीं दिया। उन्होंने मैच में 33 और हालेप ने 19 अनफोर्स्ड एरर्स किए। इसके बावजूद हालेप नहीं जीत सकीं। 39 साल की सेरेना के करियर का यह 40वां ग्रैंड स्लैम सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला भी होगा। ​​​​​​​वह 7 बार यानी 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 और 2017 में टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच चुकी हैं।

सेरेना 24वें ग्रैंड स्लैम के लिए मैदान पर उतरीं
​​​​​​​सेरेना जब भी इस टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची हैं, उन्होंने खिताब भी अपने ही नाम किया है। अगर वह फाइनल जीतती हैं, तो यह उनका 8वां ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब होगा। वे अपने करियर में कुल 23 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुकी हैं।

सेरेना का मुकाबला वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 ओसाका से होगा
​​​​​​​सेमीफाइनल में उनका मुकाबला वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 ओसाका से होगा। ओसाका ने क्वार्टरफाइनल के मुकाबले में चीनी ताइपे की सु वेई हसिए को एक घंटे 6 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में लगातार सेटों में 6-2, 6-2 से हराया। ओसाका ने मैच में 14 और सु वेई ने 23 अनफोर्स्ड एरर्स किए।

जोकोविच को जीत के लिए करनी पड़ी मशक्कत
​​​​​​​मेन्स सिंगल्स के क्वार्टरफाइनल में जोकोविच को जीत के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। उन्होंने वर्ल्ड नंबर-6 ज्वेरेव को 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 से हराया। पहला सेट टाई ब्रेकर तक पहुंचा। टाई ब्रेकर को 8-6 से जीतने के साथ ही ज्वेरेव ने पहला सेट भी 7-6 से जीत लिया।

जोकोविच ने ज्वेरेव के साथ 2 टाई ब्रेकर खेले
इसके बाद अगले दो सेट में जोकोविच ने वापसी की। उन्होंने ज्वेरेव को 6-2, 6-4 के बड़े अंतर से हराया। ​​​​​​​ज्वेरेव ने वापसी करते हुए चौथे सेट को टाई ब्रेकर में ले गए। हालांकि, इस बार जोकोविच ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए टाई ब्रेकर को 8-6 से जीता और मैच को भी जीत लिया।

सेमीफाइनल में जोकोविच का मुकाबला कारात्सेव से
​​​​​​​जोकोविच ने मैच में 56 और ज्वेरेव ने 38 अनफोर्स्ड एरर्स किए। सेमीफाइनल में जोकोविच का मुकाबला क्वालिफायर रूस के असलान कारात्सेव से होगा। कारात्सेव ने क्वार्टरफाइनल में उलटफेर करते हुए वर्ल्ड नंबर-18 ग्रिगोर दिमित्रोव को 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 से हरा दिया। कारात्सेव ने मैच में 44 और दिमित्रोव ने मैच में 34 अनफोर्स्ड एरर्स किए।

