ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन की पहली बार तारीख बदली:इस बार टूर्नामेंट जनवरी के बजाय फरवरी में ; क्वालिफाइंग टूर्नामेंट भी देश के बाहर कतर और दोहा में

एक घंटा पहले
सीजन का पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन पहली बार फरवरी में 8-21 फरवरी के बीच होगा। वहीं वॉर्म अप मैच 31 जनवरी से खेले जाएंगे। जबकि क्वालिफाइंग मैच कतर और दोहा 10 से 13 जनवरी के बीच होगा। (फाइल)

सीजन का पहला ग्रैंडस्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन पहली बार जनवरी के बजाय फरवरी में होगा। वहीं क्वालिफाइंग टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन भी पहली बार देश के बाहर होगा। एसोसिएशन ऑफ टेनिस प्रोफेशनल (ATP) ने नई डेट की घोषणा कर दी है।

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन अगले साल 18 से 31 जनवरी के बजाय 8- 21 फरवरी के बीच होगा। क्वालिफाइंग टूर्नामेंट देश के बाहर दोहा और कतर में खेले जाएंगे। यह 10 से 13 जनवरी के बीच होगा। जबकि तीन वॉर्म अप मैच 31 जनवरी से शुरु होंगे।

वार्म अप मैच से पहले खिलाड़ियों को रहना होगा क्वारैंटाइन

वार्म अप मैच से पहले खिलाड़ियों को क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। क्वालिफाई करने वाले खिलाड़ी भी दोहा और कतर से सीधे ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचेंगे और उन्हें वहां पर क्वारैंटाइन रहना पड़ेगा। हालांकि यह क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड कितने दिन का होगा, इसको लेकर अभी कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं दिए गए हैं।

ATP अध्यक्ष ने कहा-सभी के सहयोग के बिना आयोजन मुश्किल

एटीपी अध्यक्ष एंड्रिया गौडेन्जी ने पुरुषों के सात हफ्ते की टूर्नामेंट की घोषणा करते हुए कहा,” खिलाड़ियों की सुरक्षा और स्वास्थ्य सर्वोपरी है। खिलाड़ियों और ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के सदस्यों के सहयोग यह टूर्नामेंट अगले साल आयोजित किया जा रहा है।’

कोरोना की वजह से इस साल विंबलडन नहीं हुआ

इस साल कोरोना की वजह से यूएस और फ्रेंच अपने निर्धारित समय से देरी से बिना दर्शकों की उपस्थिति में खेले गए थे। वहीं विंबलडन को भी स्थगित कर दिया गया था।

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन होस्ट करने के लिए 3 टेनिस कोर्ट तैयार
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए मेलबर्न पार्क में 3 कोर्ट तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें रोड लेवर एरेना सबसे बड़ा है। इसमें 15,000 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। वहीं, मेलबर्न एरेना में 9,646 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। जबकि, मार्ग्रेट कोर्ट एरेना में 7,500 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है।

जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन जीता
सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया है। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रॉय इमरसन और स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर ने 6-6 बार ये खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जैक क्रॉफोर्ड और केन रोजवेल ने 4-4 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब जीता है।

