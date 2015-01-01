पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Australian Veteran Bowler Jason Gillespie Admits, Team India's Current Fast Bowling Attack Stronger Than Before

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज गेंदबाज जेसन गिलेस्पी मानते हैं, टीम इंडिया का मौजूदा तेज गेंदबाजी अटैक पहले से ज्यादा मजबूत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: गौरव मारवाह
  • बुमराह को सबसे खतरनाक गेंदबाज मानते हैं गिलेस्पी

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 27 नवंबर से वनडे सीरीज का आगाज होगा। फैंस सोनी टेन-3 पर मैच हिंदी में लाइव देख सकते हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज गेंदबाज जेसन गिलेस्पी मानते हैं कि भारतीय टीम का मौजूदा तेज गेंदबाजी अटैक कमाल का है। वे बुमराह को खतरनाक गेंदबाज मानते हैं।

अभी कौन सा भारतीय गेंदबाज सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित करता है?

  • बुमराह अपने करिअर के खत्म होने तक एक सुपरस्टार की तरह होंगे। वह खेल के तीनों प्रारूपों में भारत के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज हैं, इसमें कोई शक नहीं है। आज के मुकाबले पहले भारत के पास गेंदबाजी में ज्यादा डेप्थ नहीं थी।

पहले और आज के मुकाबले भारतीय बॉलिंग को कैसे देखते हैं?

  • पहले टीम इंडिया सिर्फ 2 या 3 गेंदबाजों पर निर्भर होती थी। स्पिनर्स का इस्तेमाल ज्यादा होता था। अक्सर दो स्पिनर्स खेलते थे। आज एक ही स्पिनर खेलता है। उन्हें अपने बेस्ट तेज गेंदबाज मिल गए हैं। सीम बॉलिंग में आज गहराई है और यही टीम के लिए अच्छा है।

वनडे में रोहित और 3 टेस्ट में विराट के न होने को कैसे देखते हैं?

  • मैं अपने गेंदबाजों को एक लेवल आगे समझूंगा। वे दोनों शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं। लेकिन उनका न होना भारत के किसी अन्य खिलाड़ी के लिए मौका हो सकता है। उनकी जगह पर खेलना काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण होगा, फिर वो वनडे हो या टेस्ट।

आप, ग्लेन मैक्ग्रा और ब्रेट ली के समय का रोमांच आज देखने नहीं मिलता। ऐसा क्यों?

  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास स्टार्क, कमिंस, हेजलवुड जैसे जबर्दस्त गेंदबाज हैं। इनके पास अभी कई साल हैं। भारत की बैटिंग भी बहुत अच्छी है। सब कुछ बेहतर हुआ है। मुझे पहले से तुलना नहीं करनी। हमारे पास 20 साल पहले भी दुनिया के बेहद शानदार खिलाड़ी थे। क्रिकेट को पूरी दुनिया से प्यार मिल रहा है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पिचें पिछले कुछ समय से उछाल और रफ्तार बरकरार नहीं रख पाई हैं। क्या यह रेड बॉल क्रिकेट के लिए सही है?

  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया और कुछ अन्य मैदानों में ड्रॉप-इन पिचेज की वजह से ऐसा हुआ। इन मैदानों में नॉन-क्रिकेट सीजन में फुटबॉल भी होता है। ऐसी पिचों में गेंद थोड़ा अलग तरीके से बर्ताव करती है। खेल के कौशल में भी कुछ बदलाव हुआ है, जैसे एडिलेड ओवल में रिवर्स स्विंग कराना ज्यादा मुश्किल है। जितना स्विंग पहले होता था, अब उतना नहीं होता। गेम भी इवॉल्व हो रहा है और खिलाड़ी उस हिसाब से खुद को ढाल रहे हैं।

ड्रॉप-इन पिचेज: ऐसी पिच जो खेल के मैदान से अलग जगह तैयार की जाती है। जहां मैच होना है, वहां इस पिच को उठाकर रख दिया जाता है। ताकि खेल के एक ही मैदान पर अलग-अलग समय में अलग-अलग गेम्स हो सकें।

