लिजा स्थालकर का BCCI पर निशाना:कहा- भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ियों को नहीं पता कि वे अगला मैच कब खेलेंगी, बोर्ड ने वुमन्स IPL में देरी की

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान लिजा स्थालकर ने भारत में वुमन्स क्रिकेट को तवज्जो नहीं देने को लेकर भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा, 'भारतीय वुमन्स क्रिकेट प्लेयर्स को ये तक नहीं पता है कि वे अगल मैच कब खेलेंगी। मुझे लगता है कि भारत दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा अनटैप्ड टैलेंट मार्केट है। अगर BCCI इस टैलेंट का इस्तेमाल करती है, तो वे वुमन्स क्रिकेट में भी डॉमिनेट कर सकते हैं।'

BCCI महिलाओं के लिए पहल करने में काफी स्लो

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ब्रॉडकास्ट कॉरपोरेशन के एक प्रोग्राम में लिजा ने कहा कि BCCI सही दिशा में जा रहा है, पर काफी स्लो है। उन्होंने कहा, 'BCCI ने वुमन्स IPL प्लान करने में काफी देरी कर दी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में महिला क्रिकेट इसलिए ऊपर आ रहा है, क्योंकि हमने उसपर इन्वेस्ट किया है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वुमन्स बिग बैश लीग (WBBL) जैसी कोई लीग बनाई, जो कि अपने 6वें सीजन में है।'

वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज के लिए महिला खिलाड़ियों ने नहीं की थी ट्रेनिंग

लिजा ने दुबई में हुए वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानी महिलाओं के IPL पर भी निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा, 'पेस और बाउंस वाली पिचों पर हम बड़ा स्कोर देख सकते हैं। लेकिन वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज में विकेट सपाट और लो स्कोरिंग थे। महिला खिलाड़ियों ने भी ठीक से ट्रेनिंग नहीं की थी। ये BCCI के लिए अपने गेम का एडवरटाइजमेंट करने का सही समय नहीं था।'

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में महिला क्रिकेट पर इन्वेस्ट किया गया

लिजा ने कहा, 'मुझे अब भी वह समय याद है जब WBBL में सिर्फ 6 टीमें होती थीं। हमने इसमें बदलाव किया और अब लीग में 8 टीमें हैं। मैं भारत में ये तर्क सुनती हूं कि महिलाओं के क्रिकेट में डेप्थ नहीं है, लेकिन हमारे यहां भी डेप्थ नहीं था। जब WBBL की शुरुआत हुई, उस वक्त टीमें कमजोर थीं। धीरे-धीरे प्लेयर्स की संख्या बढ़ी और अब इस लीग में बेहतरीन टीमें हैं। आपको कुछ भी बड़ा करने के लिए गैंबलिंग करनी पड़ती है।'

भारत में हुआ था लिजा का जन्म

बता दें कि लिजा का जन्म 13 अगस्त, 1979 को महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में हुआ था। हालांकि, उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कपल ने एडोप्ट कर लिया था। बाद में उनके पिता ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शिफ्ट हो गए। लिजा ने वहीं क्रिकेट की प्रैक्टिस शुरू की।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम से खेलते हुए 229 विकेट लिए

उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर में कुल 187 मैच खेले हैं। उन्होंने 8 टेस्ट मैच में 32 की औसत से 416 रन और 54 टी-20 इंटरनेशनल मैच में 21.36 की औसत से 769 रन बनाए। वहीं, 125 वनडे में 30.65 की औसत से 2728 रन भी बनाए। उन्होंने अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर में कुल 229 विकेट भी लिए हैं।

