इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट:BAI की खेल मंत्रालय से मांग- विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को क्वारैंटाइन नियमों में राहत दी जाए

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंडिया ओपन सुपर 500 टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन 30 मार्च से 4 अप्रैल के बीच इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में होना है। (सिम्बोलिक फोटो)

बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (BAI) ने सोमवार को सरकार ने क्वारैंटाइन नियमों में ढील देने का अनुरोध किया। BAI ने सोमवार को खेल मंत्रालय से मांग की कि अगले साल होने वाले योनेक्स सनराइज इंडिया ओपन सुपर 500 टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेने के लिए आने वाले विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को 14 दिन के अनिवार्य क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड से छूट दी जाए।

BAI जनरल सेक्रेटरी अजय सिंघानिया ने इस संबंध में खेल मंत्री किरन रिजिजू से मुलाकात की और टूर्नामेंट के आयोजन के प्लान के बारे में चर्चा की। टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन 30 मार्च से 4 अप्रैल के बीच इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में किया जाएगा।

RT-PCR टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट को मान्य करने की मांग
सिंघानिया के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी ने बताया कि मैंने खेल मंत्री के साथ मामले पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। मैंने उनसे अनुरोध किया है कि देश में आने वाले खिलाड़ियों को 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन रखने के बजाए 72 घंटे पहले की उनकी RT-PCR टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट को मान्य किया जाए।

टूर्नामेंट एक अहम ओलिंपिक क्वालिफायर
उन्होंने बताया कि इंडिया ओपन एक अहम ओलिंपिक क्वालिफायर है और ऐसे शटलर्स के लिए तो यह और भी महत्वपूर्ण है, जिन्होंने अब तक ओलिंपिक में अपनी जगह पक्की नहीं की है। ऐसे में क्वरैंटाइन नियमों में ढील से खिलाड़ी आसानी से टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा ले सकेंगे।
उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि BAI और भारत सरकार जल्द ही कुछ अहम निर्णय लेगी, जिससे कोरोना से सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए देश में टूर्नामेंट का सफल आयोजन कराया जा सके।

इस साल का टूर्नामेंट टल चुका
2020 में होने वाले इंडिया ओपन को कोरोना की वजह से दिसंबर तक के लिए टाल दिया गया था। बाद में इसे बैडमिंटन वर्ल्ड फेडरेशन (BWF) ने रद्द कर दिया था। कोरोना की वजह से बैडमिंटन के इंटरनेशनल कैलेंडर पर बुरा असर पड़ा है।

कोरोना के बीच डेनमार्क ओपन आयोजित किया गया
मार्च में हुए ऑल इंग्लैंड चैम्पियनशिप के बाद सितंबर में डेनमार्क ओपन सुपर 750 का आयोजन किया गया। इसके अलावा कोरोना के बीच इस साल सभी इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट या तो टाल दिए गए या फिर रद्द करने पड़े। भारत की ओर से किदांबी श्रीकांत ने डेनमार्क ओपन में शिरकत की थी।

