IPL से कमाई:UAE में हुई लीग से BCCI ने 4 हजार करोड़ रुपए कमाए, टीवी व्यूअरशिप भी 25% बढ़ी

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
IPL के 13वें सीजन में रोहित शर्मा की मुंबई इंडियंस रिकॉर्ड 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनी थी। कोरोना की वजह से टूर्नामेंट भारत की बजाए यूएई में खेला गया था। (फाइल फोटो)

कोरोना के बीच बोर्ड ऑफ कंट्रोल फॉर क्रिकेट इन इंडिया (BCCI) के लिए देश से बाहर इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) कराना फायदे का सौदा रहा। बोर्ड के ट्रेजरर अरुण धूमल के मुताबिक, लीग के 13वें सीजन से बोर्ड ने करीब 4 हजार करोड़ रुपए की कमाई की। वहीं, टूर्नामेंट की टीवी व्यूअरशिप में भी IPL 2019 की तुलना में 25% की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई।

बिना दर्शकों के UAE में हुआ टूर्नामेंट
IPL का आयोजन 29 मार्च से भारत में ही होना था। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इसे टालना पड़ा। टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के रद्द होने के बाद बोर्ड ने 19 सितंबर से 10 नवंबर के बीच IPL के 13वें सीजन का आयोजन संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में बिना दर्शकों के कराने का फैसला किया।

53 दिन चली लीग में कुल 60 मैच खेले गए। इस टूर्नामेंट में खिलाड़ियों व स्टाफ समेत करीब 1800 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए करीब 30,000 कोरोना टेस्ट भी कराए गए।

ओपनिंग मैच की व्यूअरशिप सबसे ज्यादा
धूमल के हवाले से इंग्लिश न्यूज वेबसाइट इंडियन एक्सप्रेस ने बताया कि बोर्ड ने पिछले सीजन की तुलना में अपना खर्च लगभग 35% तक कम किया। धूमल ने बताया कि हमने कोरोना के बीच टूर्नामेंट करा कर करीब 4,000 करोड़ की कमाई की। हमारी टीवी व्यूअरशिप लगभग 25% तक बढ़ी। इस बार ओपनिंग मैच (मुंबई इंडियंस vs चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स) को रिकॉर्ड सबसे ज्यादा व्यूअरशिप मिली। जिन लोगों ने पहले चिंता व्यक्त की थी, बाद में आए और IPL कराने के लिए हमें धन्यवाद कहा। अगर IPL ना होता तो क्रिकेटर्स का एक साल का नुकसान होता।

कोरोना के मद्देनजर पूरी तैयारी की थी
कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए बोर्ड ने सारी तैयारियां कर रखी थीं। लीग के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिलने को लेकर भी बोर्ड तैयार था। बोर्ड ने 200 कमरे अलग से बुक कर रखे थे, जिससे कोविड पॉजिटिव होने की दशा में लोगों को क्वारैंटाइन किया जा सके।

मुंबई इंडियंस ने जीता था खिताब
IPL के 13वें सीजन में रोहित शर्मा की मुंबई इंडियंस रिकॉर्ड 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनी थी। मुंबई ने फाइनल में श्रेयस अय्यर की दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराया था। विजेता मुंबई को 20 करोड़ और रनर-अप दिल्ली को 12.5 करोड़ रुपए ईनाम राशि मिली थी।

