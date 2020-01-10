पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईपीएल के ओपनिंग मैच में वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना:टीवी पर 20 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स और मुंबई इंडियंस का मैच, बीसीसीआई सचिव ने कहा- किसी भी खेल में इतने दर्शक नहीं मिले

दुबई6 मिनट पहले
अबु धाबी में खेले गए इस सीजन के ओपनिंग मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 5 विकेट से हराया था।
  • जय शाह ने ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (बीएआरसी) के आंकड़ों को शेयर किया
  • कोरोना के चलते इस बार आईपीएल का आयोजन यूएई में बिना दर्शकों के किया गया है

कोरोनावायरस के बीच बिना दर्शकों के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) सीजन-13 की शुरुआत 19 सितंबर से हो गई। अबु धाबी में खेले गए ओपनिंग मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 5 विकेट से हराया था। इस मैच को रिकॉर्ड 20 करोड़ लोगों ने टीवी पर देखा। यह जानकारी बीसीसीआई के सचिव जय शाह ने ट्वीट के जरिए दी।

शाह के मुताबिक, 20 करोड़ का आंकड़ा दुनिया में किसी भी खेल के ओपनिंग मैच को देखने वालों के हिसाब से सबसे ज्यादा है। शाह ने यह आंकड़ा बीएआरसी के हवाले से शेयर किया है।

यह एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

जय शाह ने ट्विटर पर बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली को टैग करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘आईपीएल के ओपनिंग मैच ने एक नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया है। बीएआरसी के अनुसार, इस मैच को 20 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा। यह किसी भी देश में किसी भी खेल के ओपनिंग मुकाबले को देखने वालों के हिसाब से सबसे ज्यादा संख्या है।’’

आईपीएल के सभी मैच यूएई के तीन स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे

कोरोना के कारण टूर्नामेंट बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में खेला जा रहा है। 8 टीमों के बीच कुल 60 मैच तीन स्टेडियम दुबई, अबु धाबी और शारजाह में खेल जा रहे हैं।

