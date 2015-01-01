पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बैश से वॉटसन नाखुश:पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी ने नए नियमों को हथकंडा बताया, बोले- यह टी-20 इवेंट को सफल बनाने का गलत तरीका

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर शेन वॉटसन इसी साल IPL के बाद प्रोफेशनल क्रिकेट नहीं खेलने का फैसला किया था। (फाइल फोटो)

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर शेन वॉटसन ने बिग बैश लीग (BBL) के नए नियमों को लेकर अपने देश के क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर जमकर निशाना साधा। वॉटसन ने इन नए नियमों को हथकंडा और टी-20 इवेंट को सफल बनाने का गलत तरीका बताया।

बोर्ड ने हाल ही में लीग के 10वें संस्करण के लिए 3 नए नियमों को इंट्रोड्यूस किया है। इनमें पावर सर्ज, X फैक्टर और बैश बूस्ट शामिल हैं। BBL की शुरुआत 10 दिसंबर से होनी है।

वॉटसन बोले- यह ठीक नहीं
वॉटसन ने कहा कि मैंने आज पढ़ा कि BBL टूर्नामेंट के लिए कुछ नए हथकंडे अपना रहा है। यह ठीक नहीं है। यह टूर्नामेंट को फिर से खड़ा करने का गलत तरीका है। अपनी टी-20 वेबसाइट पर ब्लॉग पोस्ट में लिखा कि मैं समझ नहीं पा रहा कि जब व्हील को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है, तो क्यों कुछ लोग व्हील को फिर से बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

2016 में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहा था
वॉटसन इसी साल IPL के बाद प्रोफेशनल क्रिकेट नहीं खेलने का फैसला किया था। वहीं, वॉटसन ने 2016 में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर ने 59 टेस्ट में 3731 और 190 वनडे में 5757 रन बनाए हैं। उनके नाम 58 टी-20 में 1462 रन दर्ज हैं। वॉटसन ने टेस्ट में 75, वनडे में 168 और 48 विकेट लिए हैं।

नीशम ने भी ली चुटकी
न्यूजीलैंड के ऑलराउंडर जिमी नीशम ने भी इन नए नियमों को लेकर चुटकी ली। उन्होंने नए नियम X फैक्टर को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि खिलाड़ी में कितना X फैक्टर होना चाहिए कि टीम के प्लेइंग इलेवन में न होने के बाद भी उसे खेलने का मौका मिल सके।

क्या हैं नए नियम

  1. X फैक्टर - इस नियम के अनुसार टीम के 12वें और 13वें खिलाड़ी को भी मैच में खेलने का मौका मिलेगा। मैच में 10 ओवर के बाद अगर किसी गेंदबाज ने एक ओवर भी नहीं डाला और किसी बल्लेबाज ने बल्लेबाजी नहीं की, तो उनकी जगह 12वें व 13वें खिलाड़ी को टीम में शामिल किया जा सकेगा।
  2. पावर सर्ज - इस नियम के तहत पॉवरप्ले ओवर की संख्या घटा कर 6 से 4 कर दी गई है। बचे हुए 2 ओवर बल्लेबाज 11वें ओवर से कभी भी इस्तेमाल में ला सकता है और इस दौरान दो फील्डर ही 30 यार्ड सर्किल के बाहर रह सकते हैं।
  3. बैश बूस्ट - इसके मुताबिक, यदि टारगेट का पीछा कर रही टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम की तरफ से 10 ओवर में बनाए गए स्कोर से ज्यादा रन बना लेती है, तो उस टीम हारने के बाद भी एक अंक दिए जाएंगे। ऐसे ही चेज करने वाली टीम 10 ओवर में पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम के 10 ओवर में बनाए गए स्कोर से कम रन बनाती है, तो फील्डिंग टीम को एक अधिक पॉइंट दिया जाएगा। इस बार मैच जीतने वाली टीम को अब 3 अंक मिलेंगे। ऐसे में 3 अंक मैच जीतने पर एक और अंक नए नियम के तहत मिलेंगे।
