बुमराह की नई उपलब्धि:टी-20 में बुमराह 200+ विकेट लेने वाले पहले भारतीय पेसर बने

दुबई44 मिनट पहले
जसप्रीत बुमराह ने बुधवार को बेंगलुरू के खिलाफ 3 विकेट लिए।‌ इसके साथ उनके आईपीएल में 100 विकेट भी पूरे हुए। वे अब तक 102 विकेट ले चुके हैं। ओवरऑल टी-20 में बुमराह के 200 विकेट पूरे हो गए हैं। वे ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज हैं।

इसके पहले हमारे पांच स्पिन गेंदबाज ऐसा कर चुके हैं। बुमराह आईपीएल में 100+ विकेट लेने वाले 16वें गेंदबाज हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 170 विकेट लसिथ मलिंगा ने लिए हैं।‌ बुमराह टी20 में अब तक पांच विकेट लेने का कारनामा नहीं कर सके हैं।

