FIFA की कार्रवाई:CAF प्रेसिडेंट अहमद पर 5 साल का प्रतिबंध, आर्थिक अनियमितता के दोषी पाए गए

कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ अफ्रीकन फुटबॉल (CAF) के प्रेसिडेंट अहमद अहमद पर 2017 से 2019 के बीच अपने पद का गलत इस्तेमाल कर आर्थिक अनियमितता का दोषी पाया गया। (फाइल फोटो)

फुटबॉल फेडरेशन FIFA ने सोमवार को कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ अफ्रीकन फुटबॉल (CAF) के प्रेसिडेंट पर 5 साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। CAF अध्यक्ष और फीफा के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट अहमद अहमद को फीफा कोड ऑफ एथिक्स को तोड़ने का दोषी पाया गया। फीफा ने यह बैन अहमद के खिलाफ अध्यक्ष पद पर रहते हुए 2017 से 2019 के बीच की गई आर्थिक अनियमितताओं की जांच के बाद लगाया है।

इन आर्टिकल के तहत लगाया बैन
अहमद अहमद पर फीफा कोड ऑफ एथिक्स के आर्टिकल-15 (विश्वासघात), आर्टिकल-20 (भ्रष्टाचार) और आर्टिकल 25 (पद का गलत इस्तेमाल) के साथ-साथ आर्टिकल-28 (फंड का गलत इस्तेमाल) के उल्लंघन का दोषी पाया गया। उन पर 1.63 करोड़ रुपए (CHF 2 लाख) का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है।

स्पोर्ट्स एक्टिविटी में हिस्सा नहीं ले पाएंगे
फीफा के एडवाइजरी चैम्बर ने बताया कि अहमद ने अपने पद का गलत इस्तेमाल करते हुए फीफा के एथिक्स का उल्लंघन किया है। अब वे अगले 5 साल तक नेशनल या इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर किसी भी तरह की स्पोर्ट्स एक्टिविटी में भाग नहीं ले पाएंगे।

