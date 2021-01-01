पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्र सरकार की नई SoP:आउटडोर गेम्स के लिए स्टेडियम में दर्शकों की फुल एंट्री को मंजूरी, कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का करना होगा पालन

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मोटेरा में अगले महीने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट और 5 टी-20 मैच खेले जाएंगे। इस स्टेडियम में 1 लाख 10 हजार लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मोटेरा में अगले महीने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट और 5 टी-20 मैच खेले जाएंगे। इस स्टेडियम में 1 लाख 10 हजार लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। (फाइल फोटो)

केंद्र सरकार ने आउटडोर गेम्स के लिए दर्शकों की फुल एंट्री को मंजूरी दे दी है। शनिवार को खेल मंत्रालय ने नई SoP जारी की। इसके मुताबिक अब स्टेडियम में आउटडोर गेम्स में सारी सीट्स फुल हो सकेंगी। इस दौरान टूर्नामेंट ऑर्गेनाइजर को कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का सख्ती से पालन करना होगा। इससे पहले सिर्फ 50% दर्शकों को ही स्टेडियम में जाने की परमिशन दी गई थी।

27 जनवरी को आए कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का करना होगा पालन
SoP के मुताबिक गृह और स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय स्टेडियम में दर्शकों की एंट्री पर नजर रखेगा। साथ ही टूर्नामेंट ऑर्गेनाइजर को स्टेडियम में दर्शकों की एंट्री को लेकर 27 जनवरी को आए गृह मंत्रालय के दिशा-निर्देशों के पालन करना होगा।

बड़े इवेंट के दौरान CCTV से स्टेडियम में निगरानी रखने को कहा
किसी बड़े इवेंट के लिए केंद्र ने स्टेडियम्स को CCTV से निगरानी रखने को कहा है। SoP में बड़े इवेंट्स में भीड़ पर नजर रखने के लिए एंट्री और एक्जिट गेट्स और सीटिंग एरिया में CCTV से मॉनिटर करने को कहा है। SoP के मुताबिक एथलीट्स को भी कम से कम 6 फीट का फिजिकल डिस्टेंस मेंटेन करना होगा।

खिलाड़ियों को 6 फीट का फिजिकल डिस्टेंस रखना होगा
सिर्फ खेल के दौरान मैदान में ही उन्हें इस निर्देश का पालन नहीं करने की छूट होगी। आउटडोर टूर्नामेंट के लिए कोविड-19 टास्क फोर्स भी बनाने को कहा गया है। यह समय-समय पर टूर्नामेंट की ऑर्गेनाइजिंग कमेटी, एथलीट और स्टाफ को गाइड करती रहेगी। टूर्नामेंट ऑर्गेनाइजर्स को हैंड सैनिटाइजर और फेस मास्क की भी व्यवस्था करने को कहा है।

अगले कुछ महीनों में क्रिकेट के कई बड़े इवेंट्स हैं
भारत में अगला बड़ा इवेंट इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ क्रिकेट सीरीज है। इस दौरान टेस्ट, टी-20 और वनडे सीरीज होगी। इसके बाद देश में ही IPL का 14वां सीजन भी खेला जाना है। इसके बाद इसी साल देश में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप भी आयोजित किए जाएगा।

