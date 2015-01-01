पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लंका प्रीमियर लीग में कोरोना:कनाडा के बल्लेबाज रविंद्र पाल सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव: मलिंगा, गेल और प्लंकेट के बाद बोपारा भी लीग से हटे

कोलंबोएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कनाडा के बल्लेबाज रविंद्रपाल सिंह कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद श्रीलंका में आईसोलेट हो गए हैं।

कनाडा के बल्लेबाज रविंद्रपाल सिंह का कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह श्रीलंका प्रीमियर लीग में भाग लेने के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचे हैं। उधर लसिथ मलिंगा और क्रिस गेल और लियाम प्लंकेट के बाद रवि बोपारा भी LPLसे अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है।

रविंद्रपाल सिंह कोलंबो किंग्स के खिलाड़ी हैं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद आईसोलेट हो गए हैं। उनका इलाज श्रीलंका में ही चल रहा हैं। सिंह के साथ एक ही प्लेन में आंद्रे रसेल सहित कई खिलाड़ी का कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया है।

रवि बोपारा ने नाम लिया वापस

वहीं इंग्लैंड के रवि बोपारा ने LPL से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है। बोपारा जोफना स्टैलिंस की टीम में शामिल थे। बोपारा से पहले क्रिस गेल, लसिथ मलिंगा और लियाम प्लंकेट ने अपना नाम वापस पहले ही ले लिया था।

LPL में पांच टीमें

LPL में पांच टीमें हैं। जिसमें कोलंबो किंग्स, कैंडी टस्कर्स, जाफना स्टैलियंस, दांबुला हॉक्स और गैल ग्लेडिएटर्स शामिल है। 26 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली इस लीग में कुल 23 मैच होने हैं। फाइनल 16 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। प्रत्येक दिन डबल हेडर मैच होंगे। वहीं 13 और 14 दिसंबर को सेमीफाइनल होंगे।

इरफान सहित भारत के कई खिलाड़ी खेल रहे हैं LPL

इरफान पठान, मुनाफ पटेल, मनप्रीत गोनी और सुदीप त्यागी सहित कई खिलाड़ी LPL में खेल रहे हैं।

