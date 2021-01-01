पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cost Of The Bayern Munich XI That Beat Barcelona 8 2 In UEFA Champions League Is 100 Million Euro

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेसी-बार्सिलोना की डील:चैम्पियंस लीग में 8-2 से जीतने वाले बायर्न म्यूनिख के प्लेइंग-11 की कीमत मेसी के कॉन्ट्रैक्ट से करीब 4034 करोड़ रुपए कम

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बार्सिलोना ने 2017 में स्टार स्ट्राइकर लियोनल मेसी से 555 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 4,911 करोड़ रुपए) का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट साइन किया था। 2019/20 सीजन में इस टीम को क्वार्टरफाइनल में बायर्न म्यूनिख की टीम ने 8-2 से हराया था। इस मैच में म्यूनिख के प्लेइंग-11 की कुल कीमत 100 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 877 करोड़ रुपए) थी। जो कि मेसी के कॉन्ट्रैक्ट से करीब 4034 करोड़ रुपए कम है।

मेसी के एक सीजन की कमाई से भी बायर्न की कीमत कम
इतना ही नहीं मेसी को एक सीजन के 138 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 1,221 करोड़ रुपए) मिलते हैं। क्वार्टरफाइनल की बायर्न टीम के प्लेइंग-11 की कीमत से यह करीब 344 करोड़ रुपए ज्यादा है। 14 अगस्त, 2020 को बायर्न ने बार्सिलोना को UEFA चैम्पियंस लीग के इस मैच में 8-2 से हराया था। यह बार्सिलोना की 1951 के बाद सबसे बड़ी हार थी।

UEFA 2019-20 में बार्सिलोना के खिलाफ बायर्न म्यूनिख के प्लेइंग-11 की कीमत

खिलाड़ीकीमत
रॉबर्त लेवानदॉस्कीफ्री ट्रांसफर
इवान पेरिसिचलोन फी: 5 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 43.83 करोड़ रुपए)
थॉमस मूलरयूथ
सर्ज ग्नाब्री8 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 70.13 करोड़ रुपए)
लियोन गोरेजकाफ्री ट्रांसफर
टिएगो अलाकांत्रा25 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 219 करोड़ रुपए)
अल्फांसो डेविस10 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 87.67 करोड़ रुपए)
जोर्डी अलाबायूथ
केविन प्रिंस बोएटांग13.5 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 118 करोड़ रुपए)
जोशुआ किमिच8.5 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 74.51 करोड़ रुपए)
मैनुअल नुएर30 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 263 करोड़ रुपए)

1951 में इस्पेन्योल ने बार्सिलोना को 6-0 से हराया था
1951 में बार्सिलोना को इस्पेन्योल ने 6-0 से हराया था। वहीं, 1946 के बाद पहली बार बार्सिलोना ने विपक्षी टीम को 8 गोल दिए। कोपा डेल जेनेरलिसिमो के इस मैच में सेविला ने बार्सिलोना को 8-0 से हराया था।

मेसी स्पेनिश अखबार के खिलाफ लीग एक्शन लेंगे
स्पेनिश अखबार 'एल मंडो' के रिपोर्ट में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट के खुलासे के बाद बवाल मच गया था। इसके बाद मेसी और बार्सिलोना ने एल मंडो के खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लेने की घोषणा की थी। इसके साथ ही जानकारी लीक करने वाले के खिलाफ भी सख्त एक्शन लेने की बात कही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser