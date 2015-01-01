पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेपाल प्रीमियर लीग:क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ नेपाल ने भारतीय कंपनी के साथ 10 साल का करार किया, बदले में 40 करोड़ रुपए देगी कंपनी

काठमांडूएक घंटा पहले
एनपीएल नेपाल की चौथी फ्रेंचाइजी टूर्नामेंट होगी। इससे पहले एवरेस्ट प्रीमियर लीग, पोखरा प्रीमियर लीग और धनगाड़ी प्रीमियर लीग का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। (नेपाल टीम की फाइल फोटो)

क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ नेपाल (CAN) ने प्रस्तावित नेपाल प्रीमियर लीग(NPL) के लिए इंडियन कंपनी सेवन 3 स्पोर्ट्स को आयोजन का अधिकार दे दिया है। CAN के अध्यक्ष चतुर बहादुर चांद के अनुसार बुधवार को क्रिकेट की गवर्निंग बॉडी ने एग्जीक्यूटिव काउंसिल की ओर से भारतीय कंपनी को आयोजन के अधिकार दिए जाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। गवर्निंग बॉडी की मीटिंग बुधवार को आयोजित की गई थी। चांद ने बताया कि NPL का स्वामित्व CAN के पास रहेगा। NPL से नेपाल क्रिकेट को फायदा मिलेगा।

भारतीय कंपनी 10 साल में देगी 40 करोड़

चांद ने कहा- क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ नेपाल को भारतीय कंपनी10 साल में 400 मिलियन (40 करोड़ रुपए) देगी। वह पहले साल 25 मिलियन (ढाई करोड़ रुपए) देगी। समझौते के अनुसार कंपनी हर साल राशि में बढ़ोतरी करेगी। हालांकि डील को फाइनलाइज्ड नहीं की गई है। लेकिन शुरुआती स्तर पर कंपनी के साथ करार हो चुका है।

जनरल असेंबली में कई सुझाव भी सदस्यों की ओर से दी गई है। कंपनी के साथ डील को फाइनल करने से पहले इन सुझावों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। कंपनी कई सालों से खेल और मनोरंजन के क्षेत्र में काम कर रही है।

कंपनी नेपाल में करेगी को स्टेडियम को अपग्रेड

उन्होंने कहा- समझौते के तहत कंपनी को दो स्टेडियम भी अपग्रेड करना है। हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता टीयू ग्राउंड में फ्लड लाइट को लगाना है। उसके बाद पोखरा या भैरहवा मैदान में सुविधाओं को अपग्रेड करना है।

कंपनी के करार से आर्थिक स्थिति को मिलेगी मजबूती

उन्होंने कहा-अभी हमारे पास आय के स्त्रोत ICC की ओर से मिलने वाली बजट है। वहां से 80 मिलियन (8 करोड़) मिलती है। जिसमें 60 मिलियन (6 करोड़) वेतन और भत्ते में खर्च होते हैं। कंपनी के साथ एग्रीमेंट होने से अतिरिक्त राशि मिलेगी। इससे नेपाल में क्रिकेट का विकास होगा।

