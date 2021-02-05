पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cristiano Ronaldo Struggle Story In Hindi; How Did Portuguese Footballer Achieve His Success? Personal Life To Education Career

आज रोनाल्डो का जन्मदिन:जन्म नहीं देना चाहती थी मां, पिता शराबी थे; आज रोनाल्डो दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर फुटबॉलर

35 मिनट पहले
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर फुटबॉलर हैं। सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने के मामले में भी वो दुनिया में दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर रोनाल्डो के दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स हैं। ऐसी उपलब्धियां हासिल करना किसी का सपना हो सकता है। लेकिन अगर आपसे कहें कि रोनाल्डो अपने पैरेंट्स का अनचाहा बच्चा थे, उनका बचपन चार-भाई बहनों के साथ एक कमरे के मकान में बीता और उनके पिता शराबी थे; तो ये उपलब्धि और भी ज्यादा बड़ी लगने लगती है। रोनाल्डो के जन्मदिन पर आज बात कर रहें हैं कि उनके गरीबी से करिश्माई बनने के सफर की...

जन्मः रोनाल्डो को पैदा नहीं करना चाहती थी मां
डोलोरेस और जोस डिनिस की तीन संतानें थी- ह्यूगो, केटिया और एल्मा। रोनाल्डो उनकी चौथी संतान के रूप में गर्भ में आए। मां डोलोरेस रोनाल्डो को जन्म नहीं देना चाहती थी। अपनी आत्मकथा 'मदर करेज' में डोलोरेस लिखती हैं कि उन्होंने गर्भपात के लिए डॉक्टर से बात की, लेकिन उसने मना कर दिया। डोलोरेस अब भगवान का शुक्रिया अदा करती हैं कि ऐसा नहीं हो सका। रोनाल्डो भी अब मजाक में कहते हैं, 'देखो मां! तुम मुझे गर्भपात कराना चाहती थी और आज मैं ही हूं जो घर में पैसे ला रहा हूं।'

बचपनः दूसरों के घरों में खाना बनाती थीं मां
रोनाल्डो के पिता माली थे, मां दूसरे के घरों में जाकर खाना बनाती थीं। चार भाई-बहनों में सबसे छोटे रोनाल्डो का परिवार टीन की छत वाले घर में रहता था। रोनाल्डो कहते हैं, 'मैं बहुत अभाव में पला हूं। हम बहुत गरीब थे। मेरे पास न खिलौने थे और न क्रिस्मस गिफ्ट। लेकिन मैंने कभी इसकी परवाह नहीं की।' रोनाल्डो अब भले ही सुपर रिच हैं, लेकिन वो अपने बच्चों में वहीं संस्कार डालना चाहते हैं जो उनकी मां ने उनमें डाले हैं।

स्कूली पढ़ाईः रोते रहते थे, नाम पड़ा रोंदू
रोनाल्डो का स्कूल में दाखिला हुआ तो वो घर की याद में रोने लगते थे। साथ पढ़ने वाले उन्हें रोंदू कहने लगे। रोनाल्डो बहुत तेज भागते थे इसलिए उन्होंने फुटबॉल खेलना शुरू किया। रोनाल्डो का मन पढ़ाई से ज्यादा फुटबॉल खेलने में लगता था। महज आठ साल की उम्र में उन्होंने लोकल टीम के लिए फुटबॉल खेलना शुरू कर दिया था। उनके बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के चलते उनका सिलेक्शन वर्ल्ड अंडर-17 टीम में हो गया।

शुरुआती करियरः 18 साल तक मां संभालती थी कमाई
2007 में एक इंटरव्यू में रोनाल्डो की मां ने स्वीकार किया कि 18 साल की उम्र तक उन दोनों का एक ज्वाइंट अकाउंट था। इसी में रोनाल्डो के पैसे आते थे जिनका ख्याल उनकी मां रखती थी। इंग्लिश फुटबॉल क्लब मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड ने 2003 में उन्हें 17 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर में साइन किया उस वक्त उनकी उम्र महज 18 साल थी। इसके बाद रोनाल्डो ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। कई सालों तक वो स्पेन के फुटबॉल क्लब रियल मैड्रिड की टीम का पर्याय रहे। मौजूदा वक्त में वो फ्रेंच फुटबॉल क्लब PSG के लिए खेलते हैं।

अब एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट से कमाते हैं करीब 7 करोड़ रुपये
फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक रोनाल्डो ने 2020 में 117 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 858 करोड़ रुपये) की कमाई की है। उनकी कुल संपत्ति करीब 460 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 33 अरब 54 करोड़ रुपये) की है। इंस्टाग्राम मार्केटिंग कंपनी Hopper HQ की स्टडी के मुताबिक रोनाल्डो इंस्टाग्राम पर एक फोटो पोस्ट कर 9 लाख यूरो यानी लगभग सात करोड़ रुपये कमाते हैं। इसके अलावा उनके पास लग्जरी कारों का जखीरा है जिसमें लैम्बोर्गिनी एवेंटाडोर, बुगाती शिरोन, बुगाती वेरोन, मर्सिडीज एएमजी और पोर्श करेरा जैसी सुपरकारें शामिल हैं।

पर्सनल लाइफः चार बच्चों के अविवाहित पिता हैं रोनाल्डो
रोनाल्डो की तीन प्रेमिकाओं से चार बच्चे हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी तक किसी से शादी नहीं की। उनकी मौजूदा गर्लफ्रेंड स्पेनी मॉडल जॉर्जियाना रेड्रिगेज हैं। उनसे भी एक बच्ची का जन्म हो चुका है। रोनाल्डो रूस की मॉडल इरीना के साथ भी करीब 4 साल तक रिलेशनशिप में रह चुके हैं। रोनाल्डो 25 साल के थे तब उनका पहला बेटा पैदा हुआ। हालांकि उन्होंने कभी इस बेटे की मां का नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किया। इसके अलावा रोनाल्डो के एक जुड़वा बेटी और बेटा भी हैं।

