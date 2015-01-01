पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वॉर्नर बने सुल्तान:सलमान की फिल्म में दिखा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज, रजनीकांत और प्रभास समेत कई एक्टर्स के वीडियो एडिट कर शेयर किए

कैनबराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डेविड वॉर्नर ने रजनीकांत, प्रभास, चिरंजीवी और सूर्या समेत साउथ के कई सुपरस्टार्स के वीडियो को भी एडिट कर शेयर किया।

ग्रोइन इंजरी से जूझ रहे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं। उन्होंने शनिवार को बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'सुल्तान' का ट्रेलर एडिट कर सलमान खान के चेहरे की जगह अपना चेहरा लगाकर वीडियो शेयर किया। इसके अलावा भी उन्होंने रजनीकांत, प्रभास, चिरंजीवी और सूर्या समेत साउथ के कई सुपरस्टार्स के वीडियो को भी एडिट कर शेयर किया।

'नरसिम्हा' के रोल में डेविड वॉर्नर

इससे पहले भी वे कई बार इस तरह की वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर चुके हैं। इससे पहले वे साउथ के एक्टर चिरंजीवी की फिल्म 'साई रा नरसिम्हा रेड्डी' की वीडियो को भी एडिट कर चुके हैं। इसमें उन्होंने चिरंजीवी के चेहरे की जगह अपना चेहरा लगाया था। ये वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुई थी।

'रोबोट' में रजनीकांत के चेहरे की जगह लगाया अपना चेहरा

वहीं वे साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की फिल्म 'रोबोट' की एडिटेड वीडियो में भी नजर आए थे। वॉर्नर ने वीडियो को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर किया था। इसमें रजनीकांत के चेहरे की जगह अपना चेहरा लगाया था।

किंग खान की वीडियो को भी किया एडिट

साथ ही उन्होंने किंग खान शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'अशोका' का वीडियो भी एडिट किया था। इसके अलावा प्रभास की 'रेबेल' और सूर्या की 'टाइम स्टोरी' की वीडियो को भी एडिट किया था।

ग्रोइन इंजरी से जूझ रहे हैं वॉर्नर

वॉर्नर भारत के खिलाफ दूसरे वनडे में चोटिल हो गए थे। इसके बाद तीसरा वनडे और तीन टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज नहीं खेल पाए थे। वे फिलहाल इंजरी से रिकवर हो रहे हैं। हालांकि वॉर्नर 17 दिसंबर से भारत के खिलाफ शुरू हो रहे पिंक हॉल टेस्ट में नहीं खेल पाएंगे।

वॉर्नर ने कहा- मैं पहले से काफी बेहतर महसूस कर रहा हूं

इंजरी के बारे में वॉर्नर ने कहा था, मैं पहले से काफी बेहतर महसूस कर रहा हूं। मैं सिडनी में ही रहकर अपनी फिटनेस पर काम करना चाहता हूं। साथी चाहते हैं कि मैं टेस्ट मैच के लिए पूरी तरह से फिट हो जाऊं। मुझे दौड़ने में परेशानी है।' वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चीफ कोच जस्टिन लैंगर ने कहा था कि वार्नर के चोट में सुधार हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें उम्मीद है कि वे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच से पहले फिट हो जाएंगे। दूसरा टेस्ट मैच 26 दिसंबर से मेलबर्न में खेला जाएगा।

वनडे सीरीज ऑस्ट्रेलिया और टी-20 सीरीज इंडिया ने जीता

टेस्ट मैच से पहले तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2-1 से जीता। जबकि तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज को टीम इंडिया ने 2-1 से जीता।

