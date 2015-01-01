पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Diego Maradona Records And Statistics Argentine Legend Maradona Captaincy Record Updates

मैराडोना के रिकॉर्ड्स:वर्ल्ड कप में सबसे ज्यादा 16 मैच में कप्तानी का रिकॉर्ड, 1986 में अर्जेंटीना को चैम्पियन भी बनाया

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
मैराडोना की कप्तानी में अर्जेंटीना ने 1986 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में जर्मनी को 3-2 से शिकस्त दी थी। ट्रॉफी के साथ जश्न मनाते साथी प्लेयर्स ने मैराडोना को कंधे पर उठा लिया था।

डिएगो मैराडोना का 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से बुधवार को निधन हो गया। मैराडोना की गिनती महान फुटबॉलर्स में होती है और उन्होंने अपनी कप्तानी में 1986 में अर्जेंटीना को फीफा वर्ल्ड कप जिताने में अहम रोल निभाया था। मैराडोना के नाम अब भी वर्ल्ड कप में सबसे ज्यादा 16 मैच में कप्तानी करने का रिकॉर्ड दर्ज है। उन्होंने 1982 से 1994 तक अर्जेंटीना की कप्तानी की थी।

मैराडोना की कप्तानी में अर्जेंटीना ने 1986 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में जर्मनी को 3-2 से शिकस्त दी थी। टूर्नामेंट में मैराडोना ने 5 गोल किए थे। तब प्लेयर ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट मैराडोना को चुना गया था। उन्होंने गोल्डन बॉल अवॉर्ड जीता था।

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ फेमस हैंड ऑफ गॉड गोल दागा
ओवरऑल मैराडोना ने अर्जेंटीना की ओर से 4 वर्ल्ड कप में 21 मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें 8 गोल दागे और 8 गोल असिस्ट किए। 1986 वर्ल्ड कप में उनका वर्ल्ड फेमस गोल भी शामिल है, जिसे "हैंड ऑफ गॉड" के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसी गोल की मदद से अर्जेंटीना ने इंग्लैंड को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया था।

मैराडोना ने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 91 मैच खेले, जिसमें 34 गोल किए।
मैराडोना ने फुटबॉल करियर में 312 गोल किए। उन्होंने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 91 मैच खेले, जिसमें 34 गोल किए। मैराडोना बार्सिलोना, नेपोली, सेविला, नेवेल्स ओल्ड ब्यूऑयज और बोका जूनियर्स जैसे क्लब से खेल चुके हैं। बार्सिलोना से खेलते हुए उन्होंने 36 मैच में 22 और नेपोली के लिए 188 मैच में 81 गोल किए।

करियर में 11 टूर्नामेंट जीते
मैराडोना ने करियर में 11 टूर्नामेंट्स जीते हैं। इसमें 1 वर्ल्ड कप खिताब, एक UEFA कप खिताब, एक नेशंस लीग, एक FIFA वर्ल्ड यूथ चैम्पियनशिप और 5 नेशनल कप जीते हैं।

फीफा प्लेयर ऑफ द सेंचुरी से भी नवाजा जा चुका
मैराडोना को फीफा प्लेयर ऑफ द सेंचुरी से भी नवाजा जा चुका है। उन्होंने एक बार वर्ल्ड कप गोल्डन बॉल, एक बार बेलोन डी'ओर, 2 बार साउथ अमेरिकन फुटबॉलर ऑफ द ईयर, 6 बार नेशनल लीग टॉप स्कोरर अवॉर्ड जीता है।

