एटीपी वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स:यूएस ओपन चैम्पियन डोमिनिक थिएम ने राफेल नडाल को सीधे सेटों में शिकस्त दी

लंदन15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थिएम ने स्पेन के राफेल नडाल को 7-6, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी। यह मुकाबला 2 घंटे 25 मिनट तक चला।

कोरोना के बीच लंदन में जारी एटीपी वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स में मंगलवार को बड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिला। इसमें यूएस ओपन चैम्पियन ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थिएम ने 20 ग्लैंड स्लैम विजेता स्पेन के राफेल नडाल को सीधे सेटों में 7-6, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी।

वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 नडाल और दुनिया के नंबर-3 थिएम के बीच यह मुकाबला 2 घंटे 25 मिनट तक चला। इस जीत के साथ राउंड रॉबिन फॉर्मेट में थिएम 2-0 के साथ आगे हैं। उनके पास लगातार दूसरे सीजन में सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने का मौका है। अब उनका अगला मुकाबला रूस के एंड्री रुब्लेव से होगा।

मेदवेदेव का मुकाबला वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 जोकोविच से
वहीं, रूस के डेनिल मेदवेदेव ने जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को 6-3, 6-4 से शिकस्त दी। अब उनका अगला मैच वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच से होना है। मेदवेदेव पहले रूसी प्लेयर हैं, जो निकोले दिव्यदेंको के बाद लगातार एटीपी फाइनल्स में खेल रहे हैं। निकोले ने 2005 से 2009 तक टूर्नामेंट खेला था।

थिएम ने पहली बार यूएस ओपन जीता
वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 थिएम ने सितंबर में ही अपने करियर का पहला यूएस ओपन खिताब जीता था। वे यूएस ओपन सिंगल्स का खिताब जीतने वाले ऑस्ट्रिया के पहले खिलाड़ी हैं। यह उनका पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम टाइटल रहा। उन्होंने रोमांचक फाइनल में जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) से हराया था। 71 साल बाद यूएस ओपन के फाइनल में पहले दो सेट गंवाने के बाद किसी खिलाड़ी ने खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया। इससे पहले पांचो गोंजालेज ने 1949 में यह कारनामा किया था। पहली बार विजेता का फैसला टाइब्रेकर के जरिए हुआ।

