इंग्लैंड के मैनेजर साउथगेट का बयान:कप्तान हैरी केन तोड़ सकते हैं वेन रूनी का रिकॉर्ड, 53 से ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल गोल कर सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हैरी ने इंग्लैंड के लिए 49 मैच में 32 गोल दागे हैं। इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल रूनी (53) ने दागे हैं।

इंग्लैंड फुटबॉल टीम के मैनेजर गैरेथ साउथगेट ने कहा है कि स्टार स्ट्राइकर हैरी केन देश के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वाले खिलाड़ी बन सकते हैं। साउथगेट ने कहा, हैरी टीम के मौजूदा कप्तान हैं और उनका गोल स्कोर करने का रेट काफी अच्छा है। वे वेन रूनी के इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ सकते हैं।

बेल्जियम के खिलाफ रविवार को 50वां मैच खेलेंगे हैरी

रविवार को नेशंस लीग के मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड और बेल्जियम की टीम आमने-सामने होंगी। ये मैच हैरी केन का इंग्लैंड के लिए 50वां मैच होगा। साउथगेट ने कहा, 'रूनी के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ना बड़ी उपलब्धि है। हालांकि, मुझे पता है कि हैरी इस ओर बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। वे सिर्फ टीम को लेकर केंद्रित हैं। वे चाहते हैं कि रिटायरमेंट के वक्त तक उनकी टीम सक्सेस की हर ऊंचाइयों को छुए।'

बेल्जियम के मैनेजर ने हैरी केन की तारीफ की

वहीं, बेल्जियम के मैनेजर रॉबर्टो मार्टिनेज ने कहा कि हैरी केन एक कम्पलीट स्ट्राइकर हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'हैरी का एक यंग प्लेयर से अपने क्लब टॉटनहम हॉटस्पर और देश के लिए अहम खिलाड़ी बनना एक खुबसुरत कहानी की तरह है। वह नंबर-9 की जर्सी पहनने वाले दुनिया के बड़े प्लेयर्स में से एक हैं। हैरी को असिस्ट और अटैंप्ट दोनों में महारत हासिल है। रूनी के इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने के रिकॉर्ड को सिर्फ हैरी ही तोड़ सकते हैं।

32 इंटरनेशनल गोल दाग चुके हैं हैरी

2015 में इंग्लैंड के लिए डेब्यू करने वाले 27 साल के हैरी ने अब तक 49 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेले हैं। इसमें उन्होंने 32 गोल दागे हैं। वह इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वालों में फिलहाल 6वें नंबर पर हैं। वह इंग्लिश क्लब टॉटनहम हॉटस्पर के लिए भी खेलते हैं। क्लब के लिए उन्होंने 215 मैच में 150 गोल किए हैं।

वेन रूनी ने इंग्लैंड के लिए 53 गोल दागे

इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने का रिकॉर्ड वेन रूनी के नाम है। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा मैच भी खेले हैं। रूनी ने 119 मैच में 53 गोल दागे हैं। उन्होंने अपने 13 साल के करियर में 3 वर्ल्ड कप भी खेले।

अली डेई-रोनाल्डो के नाम सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने का रिकॉर्ड

इंटरनेशनल फुटबॉल में सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने का रिकॉर्ड ईरान के अली डेई के नाम है। उन्होंने 149 मैच में 109 गोल दागे हैं। जबकि पुर्तगाल के क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो 168 मैच में 102 गोल के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। रूनी इस लिस्ट में 48वें नंबर पर हैं।

