  Hindi News
  Sports
  • England Performed Poorly In India, Winning Only 22% Of Matches; Could Not Win In Chennai For 36 Years, The First Match Of The Four Test Series At Chepak Stadium From 9.30 Am Today

भारत Vs इंग्लैंड:इंग्लैंड का भारत में प्रदर्शन खराब, सिर्फ 22% मैच जीते; चेन्नई में 36 साल से जीत नहीं सकाचार टेस्ट की सीरीज का पहला मैच आज सुबह 9.30 बजे से चेपक स्टेडियम में

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने 81 टेस्ट मैचों में 47.74 की औसत से 6111 रन बना चुके हैं।
चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने 81 टेस्ट मैचों में 47.74 की औसत से 6111 रन बना चुके हैं।( फाइल फोटो)

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच 4 मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच शुक्रवार से खेला जाएगा। अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मिली जीत के बाद वापसी कर रहे विराट कोहली पर दबाव होगा। दूसरी तरफ जो रूट श्रीलंका में सीरीज जीतकर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने वहां दो शतक भी बनाए थे। अश्विन की वजह से भारतीय टीम का स्पिन विभाग बेहतर है। कुलदीप और अक्षर गेंदबाजी को और मजबूत करेंगे। अभी भी सभी तेज गेंदबाज फिट नहीं है। इसके बाद भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के स्टार सिराज और शार्दुल को प्लेइंग इलेवन में मौका मिलना मुश्किल है।

कोहली के आने से भारतीय बल्लेबाजी मजबूत होगी

कोहली की वापसी से बल्लेबाजी और मजबूत होगी। वहां पहले से ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के हीरो पंत, गिल, पुजारा और रहाणे हैं। कोहली ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि रिषभ पंत विकेटकीपर के रूप में खेलेंगे। इंग्लैंड टीम मेंंं जो रूट का साथ निभाने के लिए सिब्ले और लॉरेंस हैं। हालांकि चोटिल जैक क्राउली पहले दो टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए हैं। रोरी बर्न्स और ओली पोप की वापसी हुई है। ऑलराउंडर स्टोक्स, करेन और मोइन अली टीम को मजबूती देंगे। टीम में प्रमुख स्पिनर जैक लिच और डोमनिक बेस भी हैं। जेम्स एंडरसन और स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड के रूप में उनके पास दो अनुभवी तेज गेंदबाज हैं। भारत फेवरेट के रूप में शुरुआत करेगा। हालांकि इंग्लिश टीम चौंकाने का माद्दा रखती है।

इंग्लैंड ने भारत में सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट खेले हैं

इंग्लैंड भारत में सबसे ज्यादा 60 टेस्ट खेलने वाली विदेशी टीम है। SENA टीम में भारतीय सरजमीं पर इंग्लैंड का जीत प्रतिशत द. अफ्रीका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया से कम है। हालांकि, इन देशों द्वारा भारत में सबसे ज्यादा मैच जीतने के मामले में इंग्लैंड ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ पहले स्थान पर है।भारत को टेस्ट में पहली जीत 1952 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चेन्नई में ही मिली थी। 2008 में यहीं 387 रन बनाकर इंग्लैंड पर जीत हासिल की थी। 2016 में करुण नायर ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तिहरा शतक बनाया था।

