फुटबॉल का गोल्डन अवॉर्ड:नॉर्वे के अर्लिंग हालंद ने गोल्डन बॉय और वेरोना की एशिया ब्रेगोंजी ने गोल्डन गर्ल अवाॅर्ड जीता

इटली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नॉर्वे के 20 साल के खिलाड़ी अर्लिंग हालंद ने गोल्डन बॉय अवॉर्ड जीता है। वे नॉर्वे के पहले खिलाड़ी हैं। उन्होंने इस साल 11 मैचों में 11 गोल किए हैं।

नॉर्वे के 20 साल के खिलाड़ी अर्लिंग हालंद ने गोल्डन बॉय और वेरोना की स्ट्राइकर एशिया ब्रेगोंजी ने गोल्डन गर्ल अवाॅर्ड जीता है। हालंद पहले नार्वे खिलाड़ी हैं, जो इस अवॉर्ड को जीतने में सफल हुए हैं। उन्होंने 2019-20 में 40 मैचों में 44 गोल किए। जिसमें 10 गोल उन्होंने पहले चैम्पियंस लीग के 8 मैचों में किए थे। वहीं उन्होंने बोरुसिया डॉर्टमुंड गेम्स के 29 मैचों में 27 गोल किए। वे इस साल 11 मैचों में 11 गोल किए हैं।

बर्सिलोना के अंशु फटी को मिला सबसे ज्यादा ऑनलाइन वोटिंग

बर्सिलोना के अंशु फटी दूसरे और बार्यन म्यूनिख के अल्फोंसो डेविस तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।अंशु फटी को ऑन लाइन वोटिंग में सबसे ज्यादा वोट मिले हैं।

मैड्रिड के जोआओ फेलिक्स भी जीत चुके हैं यह अवॉर्ड

एटलेटिको मैड्रिड के जोआओ फेलिक्स ने पिछले साल यह अवॉर्ड जीते थे। उन्होंने 34 मैचों में 33 गोल किए थे।

अवॉर्ड कौन देता है

गोल्डन अवॉर्ड इटालियन अखबार की टुट्‌टो स्पोर्ट की ओर से 21 साल से कम उम्र के फुटबॉल खिलाड़ियों को हर साल दी जाती है। इसमें विनर का निर्णय ज्यूरी के अलावा ऑनलाइन वोटिंग के आधार पर किया जाता है।

पिछले पांच सालों में अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले प्लेयर

साल

खिलाड़ीक्लब
2020अर्लिंग हालंदरेड बुल सैल्जबर्ग, बोरुसिया डॉर्टमुंड
2019जोआओ फेलिक्स,एटलेटिको मैड्रिड / बेनफिका
2018मैथिज डी लिग्टअजाक्स
2017काइलन मबप्पेमोनाको / पीएसजी
2016रेनाटो सांचे,बेनफिका / बायर्न म्यूनिख
