फीफा अवॉर्ड्स 2020:बेस्ट प्लेयर के लिए लेवानडॉस्की को रोनाल्डो और मेसी की चुनौती, 17 दिसंबर को दिए जाएंगे अवॉर्ड

ज्यूरिक17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2019-20 सीजन में लेवानडॉस्की (बाएं) ने 55, मेसी ने 31 और रोनाल्डो (दाएं) ने 37 गोल किए।

पुर्तगाल के स्टार स्ट्राइकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, अर्जेंटीना के लियोनल मेसी और पोलैंड के रॉबर्ट लेवानडॉस्की फीफा बेस्ट मेन्स प्लेयर अवॉर्ड (फीफा बेलोन डी'ओर) के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए। फीफा ने शुक्रवार को सभी कैटेगरी के फाइनलिस्ट के नामों का ऐलान किया।

सभी कैटेगरी में शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए 3 दावेदारों में से एक को अवॉर्ड दिया जाएगा। अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी का वर्चुअल आयोजन 17 दिसंबर को होगा। पहले यह अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी सितंबर में आयोजित की जानी थी, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इसे स्थगित करना पड़ा।

लेवानडॉस्की प्रबल दावेदार

इस साल UEFA मेन्स प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर का अवॉर्ड जीत चुके लेवानडॉस्की मेन्स प्लेयर कैटेगरी में फीफा अवॉर्ड के लिए प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने 2019-20 चैम्पियंस लीग में अपने दम पर क्लब बायर्न म्यूनिख को चैम्पियन बनाया था। इसके अलावा लेवानडॉस्की ने बायर्न को जर्मन लीग, जर्मन कप और UEFA सुपर कप जिताने में मदद की थी।

लेवानडॉस्की गोल और मेसी असिस्ट के मामले में आगे

लेवानडॉस्की ने बायर्न म्यूनिख से खेलते हुए 2019-20 सीजन में 47 मैच में सभी लीग और कप मिलाकर 47 मैच में 55 गोल और 10 असिस्ट किए। वहीं, रोनाल्डो ने युवेंटस से खेलते हुए 46 मैच में 37 गोल और 7 असिस्ट किए। जबकि मेसी ने बार्सिलोना से खेलते हुए 2019-20 सीजन में 44 मैच में 31 गोल और 27 असिस्ट किए।

मेसी ने रिकॉर्ड 6 बार बेस्ट मेन्स प्लेयर अवॉर्ड जीता

मेसी ने पिछले साल रिकॉर्ड 6वीं बार बेलोन डी'ओर अवॉर्ड जीता। पिछले 12 साल में मेसी (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) ने 6 और रोनाल्डो (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) ने 5 बार यह अवॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। 2018 में क्रोएशिया और रियल मैड्रिड के लुका मोदरिच ने यह पुरस्कार जीता था। अगर लेवानडॉस्की ये अवॉर्ड जीतते हैं, तो वे मेसी-रोनाल्डो के प्रभुत्व को खत्म करने वाले मोदरिच के बाद दूसरे खिलाड़ी बनेंगे।

प्लेयरदेशकितनी बार जीता खिताब
लियोनल मेसीअर्जेंटीना6
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोपुर्तगाल5
रोनाल्डोब्राजील3
जिनेदिन जिदानफ्रांस3
रोनाल्डिन्होब्राजील2

लिवरपूल के जुर्गेन क्लोप्प लगातार दूसरी बार फाइनलिस्ट बने

बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड के लिए लिवरपूल के एलिसन बेकर, बायर्न म्यूनिख के मैनुअल नुएर और एटलेटिको मैड्रिड के जान ओब्लाक फाइनल-3 नॉमिनेट किए गए। जबकि, बेस्ट कोच अवॉर्ड के लिए लिवरपूल के जुर्गेन क्लोप्प, बायर्न म्यूनिख के हंस-डाइटर फ्लिक और लीड्स यूनाइटेड के मार्सेलो बिएलसा फाइनल-3 के तौर पर शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए।

मेन्स कैटेगरी के लिए शॉर्टलिस्टेड कैंडिडेट:

फीफा बेस्ट प्लेयर : क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, लियोनल मेसी, रॉबर्ट लेवानडॉस्की

फीफा बेस्ट गोलकीपर : एलिसन बेकर, मैनुअल नुएर, जान ओब्लाक

फीफा बेस्ट कोच : मार्सेलो बिएलसा, हंस-डाइटर फ्लिक, जुर्गेन क्लोप्प,

वुमन्स कैटेगरी के लिए शॉर्टलिस्टेड कैंडिडेट:

फीफा बेस्ट प्लेयर : लुसी ब्रॉन्ज (इंग्लैंड / ओलिंपिक लियोनिस / मैनचेस्टर सिटी WFC), पेरनील हार्डर (डेनमार्क / VFL वुल्फ्सबर्ग / चेल्सी FC वुमन) और वेंडी रेनार्ड (फ्रांस / ओलिंपिक लियोनिस)

फीफा बेस्ट गोलकीपर : सारा बौहदी (फ्रांस / ओलिंपिक लियोनिस), क्रिस्चियन एंडलर (चिली / पेरिस सेंट-जर्मेन), एलिसा नेहर (USA / शिकागो रेड स्टार्स)

फीफा बेस्ट कोच : एम्मा हेस (इंग्लैंड / चेल्सी FC वुमन), जीन-ल्यूक वासूर (फ्रांस / ओलिंपिक लियोनिस) और सरीना विगमैन (नीदरलैंड्स / डच नेशनल टीम)

कैप्टन और कोच के अलावा फैन भी कर सकेंगे वोट

हर कैटेगरी के लिए कैंडिडेट को 2 एक्सपर्ट्स के पैनल ने चुना। फीफा के मुताबिक अवॉर्ड्स के विनर वोट्स के आधार तय किए जाएंगे। वोटिंग 9 दिसंबर तक किए जाने थे। विभिन्न देशों के कप्तान और कोच के साथ-साथ 200 पत्रकार के वोट्स के आधार पर विनर तय किए जाएंगे। साथ ही फैंस ने भी ऑनलाइन बैलेट से अपने फेवरेट को वोट दिए।

मेसी और रेपिनो को मिला था अवॉर्ड

2019 में 23 सितंबर को बेस्ट फीफा फुटबॉल अवॉर्ड्स का आयोजन किया गया था। अर्जेंटीना के लियोनल मेसी ने बेस्ट मेन और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स की मेगन रेपिनो ने बेस्ट वुमन फुटबॉलर का अवॉर्ड जीता था।

2019 में इनको मिला था फीफा अवॉर्ड :

अवॉर्डप्लेयरटीम
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स प्लेयरलियोनल मेसीअर्जेंटीना
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स प्लेयरमेगन रेपिनोयूनाइटेड स्टेट्स
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स गोलकीपरएलिसनब्राजील
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स गोलकीपरसारी वान वीनेन्दालनीदरलैंड्स
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स कोचजर्जेन क्लोपलिवरपूल (इंग्लिश क्लब)
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स कोचजिली एलिसयूनाइटेड स्टेट्स
फीफा फेयर प्ले अवॉर्डमार्सेलो बिएसलालीड्स यूनाइटेड (क्लब)
फीफा पुस्कस अवॉर्डडेनियल सोरीहंगरी
फीफा फैन अवॉर्डसिलविया ग्रेक्को-------
