फीफा अंडर-17 महिला वर्ल्ड कप कैंसिल:भारत में फरवरी-मार्च में होना था टूर्नामेंट, अब 2022 की मेजबानी मिली

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेजबान होने के कारण भारतीय टीम को क्वालिफाई करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी। टीम को सीधे एंट्री मिली है। -फाइल फोटो

भारतीय फुटबॉल को कोरोना के कारण एक और बड़ा झटका लगा है। भारत में अगले साल होने वाला फीफा अंडर-17 महिला वर्ल्ड कप कैंसिल हो गया है। फीफा काउंसिल की वर्चुअल मीटिंग में भारत को अब 2022 में होने वाले वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी दी गई है।

इसके अलावा कोस्टा रिका में होने वाला अंडर-20 महिला वर्ल्ड कप भी कैंसिल कर दिया गया। अब यह 2022 में कोस्टा रिका में ही होगा।

अंडर-17 महिला वर्ल्ड कप नवंबर में होना था
पहले यह टूर्नामेंट इसी साल 2 से 21 नवंबर तक होना था, जिसे कोरोना के कारण आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था। फिर यह वर्ल्ड कप 17 फरवरी से 7 मार्च के बीच शेड्यूल किया गया। अब इसे कैंसिल ही कर दिया गया।

फाइनल मुंबई में होना तय
महिला वर्ल्ड कप में भारत समेत 16 टीमें शामिल होंगी। मेजबान होने के कारण भारतीय टीम को क्वालिफाई करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी। टीम को सीधी एंट्री मिली। यह टूर्नामेंट देश में 5 जगह कोलकाता, गुवाहाटी, भुवनेश्वर, अहमदाबाद और नवी मुंबई में खेला जाना तय है। फाइनल नवी मुंबई में खेला जाएगा।

महिला एशिया फुटबॉल कप 2022 भी भारत में ही होगा
अंडर-17 महिला वर्ल्ड कप भारत में होने वाला दूसरा फीफा टूर्नामेंट है। इससे पहले देश को 2017 में अंडर-17 पुरुष वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी मिल चुकी है। अब महिला एशिया फुटबॉल कप 2022 भी भारत में ही होगा। यह टूर्नामेंट 42 साल बाद देश में होने जा रहा है। इससे पहले 1979 में मेजबान मिली थी, तब भारतीय टीम रनरअप रही थी।

