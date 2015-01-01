पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Diego Maradona Died, Diego Maradona, Footballing World Mourns, FIFA

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जब मैराडोना ने मानी थी गलती:फुटबॉलर ने कहा था- मैंने विरोधियों को बड़ा फायदा पहुंचाया, जानते हैं! अगर मैं ड्रग्स नहीं लेता तो कैसा प्लेयर होता?

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ड्रग्स ने डिएगो मैराडोना की सेहत को काफी नुकसान पहुंचाया। साल 2000 में उन्हें ड्रग्स की ओवरडोज हो गई थी। इसी वजह से 2004 में उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आया। (फाइल फोटो)

अर्जेंटीना को 1986 में वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाले महान फुटबॉलर डिएगो मैराडोना नहीं रहे। शानदार स्किल्स की वजह से करियर को चमकदार तो बनाया, पर ड्रग्स की आदत की वजह से इस पर दाग भी खुद ही लगाया। इस नशे की लत पर एक बार खुद मैराडोना ने कहा था कि मैंने अपने विरोधियों को बड़ा फायदा पहुंचाया है। जानते हैं! अगर मैं ड्रग्स नहीं लेता तो कैसा प्लेयर होता?

मैराडोना ने 1982 के दशक में कोकीन लेना शुरू किया था। तब उनका करियर शबाब पर था, लेकिन उन्हें नशे की लत पड़ चुकी थी। 1984 में जब नेपोली क्लब के लिए खेलने लगे थे, तब वो इटैलियन माफिया कोमोरा के संपर्क में आ गए थे। अगले दो दशकों तक उन्होंने लगातार ड्रग्स ली और शराब पी।

क्लब से बैन हुए, सजा भी दी गई
2015 में मैराडोना ने ड्रग्स की लत के बारे में कहा था कि मैंने अपने विरोधियों को बहुत बड़ा फायदा पहुंचाया। क्या आप जानते कि अगर मैं ड्रग्स न लेता तो किस तरह का प्लेयर होता? कोकीन के सेवन के लिए मैराडोना को उनके क्लब नेपोली ने 1991 में 15 महीने के लिए बैन कर दिया था। इसी साल उन्हें ब्यूनस आयर्स में 500 ग्राम कोकीन के साथ अरेस्ट किया गया था। उन्हें तब 14 महीने की सजा दी गई थी।

वापसी की, पर नशे ने नहीं छोड़ा
3 साल बाद 1991 में मैराडोना की अर्जेंटीना की नेशनल टीम में वापसी हुई। तब ग्रीस के दौरान किया गया उनका गोल सुर्खियों में रहा था। मैराडोना ने ग्रीस के खिलाफ किए अपने गोल को कैमरे के सामने चीखते हुए सेलिब्रेट किया था। हालांकि, ये टूर्नामेंट भी मैराडोना पूरा नहीं खेल पाए थे, क्योंकि प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के सेवन के चलते उन्हें 15 महीने के लिए बैन कर दिया गया था। ये उनके करियर का अंत था।

1995 में वो बोका जूनियर्स क्लब के लिए खेलने लगे, लेकिन यहां भी ड्रग्स टेस्ट में फेल हो गए। इस बार वो 6 साल में तीसरी बार ड्रग्स टेस्ट में फेल हुए थे। इसने उनके फुटबॉल करियर को ही खत्म कर दिया। इस टेस्ट के बारे में कहा गया था कि प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ का सेवन मिला था। पर बोका के अध्यक्ष ने कहा था कि मैराडोना के यूरिन में कोकीन पाई गई थी।

करियर पर दाग लगा, सेहत भी कमजोर हुई
मैराडोना के करियर में ड्रग्स की वजह से कई बार उतार-चढ़ाव आए। उन्होंने अपनी गलती कबूल करने से कई साल पहले 1996 में सार्वजनिक तौर पर कहा था। मैं ड्रग्स एडिग्ट था, हूं और हमेशा रहूंगा। ड्रग्स ने उनकी सेहत को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया। साल 2000 में उन्हें ड्रग्स की ओवरडोज हो गई थी। इसी वजह से 2004 में उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आया। 2005 में उन्हें अपनी बायपास सर्जरी करवानी पड़ी थी। 2007 में भी उन्हें हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया था।

पिछले वर्ल्ड कप में भी आदतों को लेकर सुर्खियों में थे
2017 में ये माना जाने लगा कि मैराडोना ने नशा छोड़ दिया है। उन्होंने खुद 2017 में ये बयान दिया था कि मैंने पिछले 13 साल से ड्रग्स नहीं ली है और बहुत अच्छा महसूस कर रहा हूं। लेकिन, 2018 के वर्ल्ड कप में वो अर्जेंटीना के कई मैचों में ड्रिंक करते हुए नजर आए थे। उनका एक वीडियो भी सामने आया था, जिसमें वे प्लेन में टकीला पी रहे थे। मैराडोना ने कहा था कि नाइजीरिया के खिलाफ मैच जीतने के बाद उन्होंने सारी वाइन पी डाली थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा निवार तूफान अभी पुडुचेरी से 40 किलोमीटर दूर, देर रात यहां से गुजरेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें