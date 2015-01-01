पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Football Match News Updates Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Tottenham Manchester City Youssoufa Moukoko German Bundesliga

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोनाल्डो जीते, मेसी हारे:बुंदेसलिगा खेलने वाले सबसे युवा प्लेयर बने मौकोको; EPL में मैनचेस्टर सिटी को हराकर टॉटेनहम टॉप पर

लंदन28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैच के दौरान इटेलियन क्लब युवेंटस के क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो और स्पेनिश क्लब बार्सिलोना के लियोनल मेसी।

फुटबॉल की इटेलियन लीग सीरी-ए में शनिवार देर रात क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने दो गोल दागकर युवेंटस को कैगलियरी के खिलाफ जीत दिलाई। वहीं, स्पेनिश लीग ला लिगा में लियोनल मेसी की टीम बार्सिलोना को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उसे एटलेटिको मैड्रिड ने 1-0 से शिकस्त दी। अकेला गोल यानिक कैरास्को ने (45+3वें मिनट) किया।

युवेंटस के लिए रोनाल्डो ने 38वें और 42वें मिनट में दो गोल दागे। मैच के दूसरा हाफ में कोई गोल नहीं हो सका और युवेंटस ने मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। इस जीत के साथ युवेंटस सीरी-ए की पॉइंट्स टेबल में 8 मैच में 4 जीत के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर है। टीम के 16 पॉइंट्स हैं। वहीं, ला लिगा में बार्सिलोना 11 अंक के साथ 10वें नंबर पर काबिज है। टीम ने 8 में से सिर्फ 3 मैच जीते हैं।

मौकोको ने 16 साल की उम्र में डेब्यू किया
जर्मनी की बुंदेसलिगा में ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड बना। बोरुसिया डॉर्टमंड के लिए 16 साल के युसुफा मौकोको ने डेब्यू किया। वे लीग के इतिहास के सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। इससे पहले बोरुसिया के लिए ही नूरी साहिन सबसे युवा प्लेयर थे, जिन्होंने अगस्त 2005 में 17 साल की उम्र में लीग का पहला मैच खेला था।

डॉर्टमंड ने हैरथा को 5-2 से शिकस्त दी। मैच के आखिरी 5 मिनट बचे थे, तब अर्लिंग हालंद की जगह मौकोको को रिप्लेस किया गया। तब तक डॉर्टमंट की स्थिति भी 5-2 ही थी।

प्रीमियर लीग में टॉटेनहम जीता
इंग्लिश प्रीमियर लीग (EPL) में टॉटेनहम ने 9 मैच में छठवीं जीत दर्ज की। उसने मैनचेस्टर सिटी को 2-0 से शिकस्त दी। इस जीत के साथ टॉटेनहम 20 पॉइंट्स के साथ टॉप पर पहुंच गई। टीम ने 9 में से 1 मैच हारा और 2 ड्रॉ खेले हैं। वहीं, सिटी 12 पॉइंट्स के साथ 11वें नंबर पर है। टीम ने 8 में से 3 मैच जीते, 2 हारे और 3 ड्रॉ खेले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदोनों को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाया गया, इसके बाद नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो कोर्ट में पेश करेगा - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें