फुटबॉल रिकॉर्ड्स:लिवरपूल ने रचा इतिहास, घर में 64 मैच से नहीं हारी; 40 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

लिवरपूल23 मिनट पहले
लिवरपूल के रॉबर्टो फिर्मिनो ने 86वें मिनट में गोल कर टीम को बड़ी जीत दिलाई। क्लब ने लीसेस्टर सिटी को 3-0 से शिकस्त दी।

इंग्लैंड के फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट प्रीमियर लीग (EPL) में लिवरपूल ने इतिहास रच दिया है। टीम घरेलू मैदान पर 64 मैच से हारी नहीं है। लिवरपूल ने यह उपलब्धि रविवार देर रात लीसेस्टर सिटी को 3-0 से हराकर हासिल की। क्लब ने अपना ही 40 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।

लिवरपूल ने 64 में से 53 मैच जीते हैं, जबकि 11 मुकाबले ड्रॉ खेले। इस दौरान क्लब ने 169 गोल किए हैं। इससे पहले क्लब ने फरवरी 1978 से दिसंबर 1980 के बीच 63 मैच में कोई शिकस्त नहीं झेली थी। तब जनवरी 1981 में लीसेस्टर सिटी ने ही हराकर लिवरपूल का विजयी रथ रोका था।

लिसेस्टर के इवांस ने आत्मघाती गोल दागा
मैच के 21वें मिनट में लीसेस्टर के प्लेयर जॉनी इवांस ने आत्मघाती (अपने ही खिलाफ) गोल दागा। इसके साथ लिवरपूल ने 1-0 की बढ़त हासिल कर ली थी। इसके बाद 41वें मिनट में लिवरपूल के डिएगो जोटा और फिर 86वें मिनट में रॉबर्टो फिर्मिनो ने गोल कर टीम को बड़ी जीत दिलाई।

सालाह समेत 6 बड़े खिलाड़ियों के बिना खेली लिवरपूल
इस मैच में लिवरपुल टीम अपने 6 की-प्लेयर्स के बिना खेली थी। इसके बावजूद 3-0 की बड़ी जीत दर्ज की। इन 6 बड़े खिलाड़ियों में मोहम्मद सालाह, थिएगो अलसांतरा, एलेक्जेंडर-अर्नाल्ड, जॉर्डन हेंडरसन, विर्जिल वेन डिक और जो गोमेज शामिल हैं।

डिएगो जोटा शुरुआती 4 घरेलू मैच में गोल करने वाले लिवरपूल के पहले खिलाड़ी बने।
डिएगो जोटा शुरुआती 4 घरेलू मैच में गोल करने वाले लिवरपूल के पहले खिलाड़ी बने।

क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो के हमवतन पुर्तगाली प्लेयर डिएगो जोटा ने लिवरपूल के लिए खेलते हुए इतिहास रच दिया है। उन्होंने घरेलू मैदान पर खेलते हुए शुरुआती 4 मैचों में गोल किया है। डिएगो ऐसा करने वाले लिवरपूल के पहले खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं।

