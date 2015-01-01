पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यादों में मैराडोना:गांगुली-रोनाल्डो समेत दिग्गजों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी, सचिन बोले- खेल जगत ने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया

15 मिनट पहले
फुटबॉल जगत के महान खिलाड़ियों में से एक डिएगो मैराडोना का 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया। (फाइल फोटो)

फुटबॉल के लीजेंड डिएगो मैराडोना ने बुधवार को अंतिम सांस ली। 1986 में अर्जेंटीना को वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाले मैराडोना को सौरव गांगुली, क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो समेत दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। सिर्फ खेल जगत ही नहीं, बल्कि बॉलीवुड स्टार्स तक ने महान फुटबॉलर को याद किया। पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा कि आज दुनिया और खेल जगत ने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया।

रोनाल्डो बोले- अद्वितीय जादूगर
पुर्तगाल के स्टार फुटबॉलर रोनाल्डो ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अद्वितीय जादूगर। वे हमें जल्दी छोड़कर चले गए, लेकिन वे अपनी विरासत छोड़ गए हैं। आपकी कमी को कोई नहीं पुरा कर सकता। आपको कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे।

बार्सिलोना फुटबॉल क्लब ने वीडियो शेयर कर उन्हें याद किया।

ICC ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने ट्वीट कर महान फुटबॉलर को श्रद्धांजलि दी। ICC ने लिखा कि स्पोर्ट्स बहुत कम ही ऐसे लोग हैं, जो यह कह सकते हैं कि उन्होंने एक जेनरेशन को प्रेरित किया। लेकिन महान खिलाड़ी कई जेनरेशन को प्रेरित करते हैं।

गांगुली बोले- मेरा हीरो नहीं रहा
BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया कि मेरा हीरो नहीं रहा। मेरा जीनियस अब हमारे बीच नहीं है। मैंने सिर्फ आपके लिए ही फुटबॉल देखा।

सचिन बोले- आप याद किए जाएंगे
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया कि फुटबॉल और खेल जगत ने आज अपना एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया। आप हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे।

रैना ने बहुत बड़ा नुकसान बताया
पूर्व क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना ने बताया कि बहुत बड़ा नुकसान। हमारे बचपन के स्टार, जिन्होंने हमेश खुशी और जश्न मनाने के कई मौके दिए। आप हमारे दिल और यादों में हमेशा रहेंगे।

एक्टर रितेश देशमुख का ट्वीट

सिंगर अदनान सामी ने फोटो शेयर कर कहा कि यह फोटो पूरी कहानी बयां करती है।

