फोर्ब्स की लिस्ट:फेडरर ने कमाई में रोनाल्डो और मेसी को पीछे छोड़ा, पिछले साल से 94 करोड़ रुपए ज्यादा कमाए

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
फोर्ब्स के मताबिक सालभर में फेडरर की कमाई 106 मिलियन डॉलर, मेसी की 104 डॉलर और रोनाल्डो की 105 डॉलर रही।

अमेरिकन बिजनेस मैगजीन फोर्ब्स ने हाल ही में 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले दुनिया के 100 सेलेब्स की लिस्ट जारी की। इस लिस्ट में खेल जगत से 5 खिलाड़ियों ने टॉप-10 में जगह बनाई। 2019 में एथलीट्स में 5वें नंबर पर रहने वाले टेनिस के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी रोजर फेडरर ने लियोनल मेसी और क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो जैसे खिलाड़ियों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। वे सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले खिलाड़ी बने। फेडरर ने पिछले साल से 94 करोड़ रुपए ज्यादा कमाए।

टॉप 10 सेलिब्रिटी की लिस्ट

रैंकसेलिब्रिटीप्रोफेशनकमाई मिलियन डॉलर (रुपए में)
1काइली जेनरअमेरिकी मॉडल और बिजनेस वुमन590 (करीब 4340 करोड़)
2कान्ये वेस्टअमेरिकी रैपर170 (करीब 1250 करोड़)
3रोजर फेडररस्विस प्रोफेशनल टेनिस प्लेयर106 (करीब 780 करोड़)
4क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोपुर्तगाल के प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉलर105 (करीब 772 करोड़)
5लियोनल मेसीअर्जेंटीना के प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉलर104 (करीब 765 करोड़)
6टाइलर पैरीअमेरिका के प्रोफेशनल एक्टर97 (करीब 713 करोड़)
7नेमारब्राजील के प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉलर95.5 (करीब 703 करोड़)
8हॉवर्ड स्टर्नअमेरिकी कॉमेडियन और ऑथर90 (करीब 662 करोड़)
9लेबरॉन जेम्सअमेरिकी बास्केटबॉल प्लेयर88.2 (करीब 649 करोड़)
10ड्वेन जॉनसनअमेरिकी एक्टर87.5 (करीब 643 करोड़)

फोर्ब्स लिस्ट के मुताबिक, सालभर में फेडरर की कमाई 106 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 780 करोड़ रुपए) रही। वहीं, क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने मेसी को पछाड़कर एथलीट्स में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया। रोनाल्डो की सालभर की कमाई 105 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 772 करोड़ रुपए) और मेसी की कमाई 104 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 765 करोड़ रुपए) रही।

2020 में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले टॉप-10 खिलाड़ी

एथलीटस्पोर्ट्सदेशकमाई मिलियन डॉलर में (रुपए में)
रोजर फेडररटेनिसस्विट्जरलैंड106 (करीब 780 करोड़)
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोफुटबॉलपुर्तगाल105 (करीब 772 करोड़)
लियोनल मेसीफुटबॉलअर्जेंटीना104 (करीब 765 करोड़)
नेमारफुटबॉलब्राजील95.5 (करीब 703 करोड़)
लेब्रॉन जेम्सबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका88.2 (करीब 649 करोड़)
स्टीफन करीबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका74.4 (करीब 547 करोड़)
केविन डुरंटबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका63.9 (करीब 470 करोड़)
टाइगर वुड्सगोल्फअमेरिका62.3 (करीब 458 करोड़)
किर्क कजिंसफुटबॉलअमेरिका60.5 (करीब 445 करोड़)
कार्सन वेंट्जफुटबॉलअमेरिका59.1 (करीब 434 करोड़)

इस लिस्ट में ब्राजील के स्टार फुटबॉलर नेमार और अमेरिकी बास्केटबॉल प्लेयर लेब्रॉन जेम्स का नाम भी शामिल है। नेमार की सालाना कमाई 95.5 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 703 करोड़ रुपए) रही। वहीं, लेब्रॉन की सालाना कमाई 88.2 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 649 करोड़ रुपए) रही। लेब्रॉन को हाल ही में TIME मैगजीन ने एथलीट ऑफ द ईयर घोषित किया था।

2019 में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले टॉप-10 खिलाड़ी

एथलीटस्पोर्ट्सदेशकमाई मिलियन डॉलर में (रुपए में)
लियोनल मेसीफुटबॉलअर्जेंटीना127 (करीब 934 करोड़)
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोफुटबॉलपुर्तगाल109 (करीब 801 करोड़)
नेमारफुटबॉलब्राजील105 (करीब 772 करोड़)
कनेलो अल्वारेजबॉक्सिंगमेक्सिको94 (करीब 691 करोड़)
रोजर फेडररटेनिसस्विट्जरलैंड93.4 (करीब 686 करोड़)
रसेल विल्सनफुटबॉलअमेरिका89.5 (करीब 658 करोड़)
एरॉन रोजर्सफुटबॉलअमेरिका89.3 (करीब 656 करोड़)
लेब्रॉन जेम्सबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका89 (करीब 654 करोड़)
स्टीफन करीबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका79.8 (करीब 586 करोड़)
केविन डुरंटबास्केटबॉलअमेरिका65.4 (करीब 480 करोड़)

क्रिकेट से लेकर टेनिस तक लगभग सभी स्पोर्ट्स को कोरोना के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन की वजह से घाटा झेलना पड़ा। पिछले साल की कमाई और इस साल की कमाई में सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान बेसबॉल, बास्केटबॉल, बॉक्सिंग और गोल्फ को हुआ। बेसबॉल को करीब 3,242 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ। वहीं, बास्केटबॉल को 735 करोड़, बॉक्सिंग को 308 करोड़ रुपए और गोल्फ को 235 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा।

