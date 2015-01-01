पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉकी इंडिया से ज्योति खुश:हॉकी खिलाड़ी ने कहा- हमारे पास वर्ल्ड क्लास फॉरवर्ड खिलाड़ी, उनसे काफी कुछ सीख रही हूं

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
20 साल की युवा खिलाड़ी ज्योति ने कहा कि मैं इस शानदार महिला टीम का हिस्सा बनकर खुश हूं।

पिछले साल अप्रैल में मलेशिया दौरे पर पदार्पण करने वाली ज्योति ने अपने खेल से सभी को प्रभावित किया और वह भविष्य की खिलाड़ी के तौर पर देखी जा रही हैं। 20 साल की युवा खिलाड़ी ने कहा कि मैं इस शानदार महिला टीम का हिस्सा बनकर खुश हूं। मुझे लगता है कि हमारी टीम में जितनी अनुभवी खिलाड़ी हैं, इससे हमें निश्चित तौर पर फायदा होगा। मैं हमेशा इन खिलाड़ियों से सीखना चाहती हूं, मैदान के अंदर भी और बाहर भी।

टीम शानदार फॉर्म में
उन्होंने कहा कि महिला टीम में होना इस समय शानदार है क्योंकि हॉकी इंडिया के समर्थन से हमें जिस तरह से मौके मिल रहे हैं वो बेहतरीन हैं। साथ ही मुख्य कोच शुअर्ड मरेन के रहते हम जिस तरह से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं वो भी अच्छा है।

कप्तान रानी और वंदना से बहुत कुछ सीखूंगी
ज्योति नेशनल टीम के लिए 12 मैच खेल चुकी हैं। वह खुद एक टैलेंटेड फॉरवर्ड प्लेयर हैं और विपक्षी टीम के पाले में जाकर स्कोर करना उनकी खासियत है। रेलवे स्पोर्ट्स प्रमोशन बोर्ड का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुकीं ज्योति कप्तान रानी और वंदना कटारिया से काफी कुछ सीखना चाहती हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे विश्वास है कि मैं इस मौके का पूरा फायदा उठाउंगी और जल्द से जल्द से अपने खेल को ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने में सफल होउंगी। हमारी टीम में कई वर्ल्ड क्लास फॉरवर्ड हैं। वंदना, रानी, नवजोत, नवनीत जैसे खिलाड़ियों के साथ हर पल कुछ न कुछ नया सीखने को मिलता है। टीम हर कदम पर हमारी मदद करती है।

