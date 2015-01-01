पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ian Chappell Said With Kohli's Absence, The Batting Line Will Weaken You; There Will Be Opportunity For Youth

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:ईयान चैपल बोले- कोहली के नहीं होने से बैटिंग लाइन-अप कमजोर होगी, लेकिन युवाओं के लिए मौका

ब्रिस्बेनएक घंटा पहले
विराट कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर पहले टेस्ट मैच खेलने के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान ईयान चैपल ने कहा है कि टीम इंडिया के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के दौरान टेस्ट सीरीज के तीन टेस्ट मैचों में विराट कोहली के नहीं खेलने से बैटिंग ऑर्डर कमजोर होगी। कोहली पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। पहला टेस्ट मैच 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में है। भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर तीन वनडे, तीन टी-20 मैचों के साथ ही चार टेस्ट मैच भी खेलना है।

चैपल ने क्रिकेट की वेबसाइट क्रिक इंफो से कहा- कोहली के नहीं खेलने से युवा खिलाड़ियों के पास अपने को साबित करने का मौका होगा। हालांकि कोहली की जगह किसी नए खिलाड़ी का चयन करना चयनकर्ताओं के लिए काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा होगा।

स्टोइनिस बोले- कोहली के पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाने का फैसला सही

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्टोइनिस ने कहा कि कोहली के तीन टेस्ट मैचों में नहीं खेलने से ज्यादा फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा। हम विराट को लेकर ज्यादा चिंतित नहीं थे। वह अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के लिए लौट रहे हैं, यह पूरी तरह से सही फैसला है। मुझे लगता है कि इससे उनकी लाइफ और खेल में सकारात्मक बदलाव आएंगे।

जम्पा बोले- मैदान के बाहर कोहली करते हैं हंसी-मजाक

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लेग स्पिनर एडम जम्पा ने कहा है कि कोहली बैटिंग के दौरान एग्रेसिव नजर आते हैं। लेकिन मैदान के बाहर उनका व्यवहार विपरीत है। वह काफी शांत रहते हैं। साथी खिलाड़ियों से मजाक करते हैं और उनसे बातचीत करते हैं। जम्पा IPL में रॉयल चैलेंजस बेंगलुरु से खेलते हैं। जम्पा ने कहा कि कोहली भी उनकी तरह ही शाकाहारी हैं। कई बार उनके साथ वह खाना खाते और कॉफी पीते थे। जम्पा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के वनडे और टी-20 टीम में शामिल हैं। जम्पा ने कहा कि कोहली के खिलाफ बॉलिंग करना काफी चैलेंजिंग होता है। वह बेहतर खिलाड़ी हैं। उन्होंने 43 शतक लगाए हैं।

