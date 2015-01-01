पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICC वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप:रैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर

दुबई28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2020 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप से लेकर 30 नवंबर, 2021 तक टॉप-7 में रहने वाली टीमें 2023 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए डायरेक्ट क्वालिफाई करेंगी। (फाइल फोटो)

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने शनिवार को साउथ अफ्रीका में 2023 में होने वाले वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए क्वालिफिकेशन प्रोसेस और शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया। 2023 वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में 10 टीमें होंगी। होस्ट साउथ अफ्रीका समेत 8 देशों को डायरेक्ट क्वालिफिकेशन मिलेगा। वहीं, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को क्वालिफिकेशन राउंड खेलना होगा।

वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप को 2021 से 2023 शिफ्ट किया गया

पहले ये वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में होना था, लेकिन 2021 में मेन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप और 2022 में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स समेत 3 बड़े स्पोर्ट्स इवेंट को देखते हुए इसे 2023 तक स्थगित कर दिया गया। अब ये वर्ल्ड कप 9 फरवरी, 2023 से 26 फरवरी, 2023 तक खेला जाएगा।

2020 से नवंबर, 2021 तक टॉप-7 टीमें डायरेक्ट क्वालिफाई करेंगी

2023 में होने वाले वर्ल्ड कप के लिए 2020 में हुए वर्ल्ड कप की टीमों में से पिछले वर्ल्ड कप से लेकर 30 नवंबर, 2021 तक टॉप-7 में रहने वाली टीमें डायरेक्ट क्वालिफाई करेंगी। वहीं, साउथ अफ्रीका होस्ट होने के कारण डायरेक्ट क्वालिफाई करेगा। बाकी बची 2 टीमों के लिए क्वालिफिकेशन राउंड खेला जाएगा।

भूटान, फ्रांस समेत 8 टीमें पहली बार क्वालिफिकेशन मैच खेलेंगी

2023 वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के 2 स्थान के लिए क्वालिफिकेशन प्रोसेस अगस्त, 2021 से शुरू होगा। इसमें 37 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी। इस बार 2020 वुमन्स टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए हुए क्वालिफिकेशन प्रोसेस से 10 टीमें ज्यादा हैं। 8 टीमें पहली बार क्वालिफिकेशन प्रोसेस का हिस्सा बनेंगी। इनमें भूटान, बोत्सवाना, कैमरून, फ्रांस, मलावी, म्यानमार, फिलिपींस और तुर्की शामिल है।

अर्जेंटीना और ब्राजील की टीमें भी वुमन्स क्रिकेट में करेंगी वापसी

वहीं, अर्जेंटीना और ब्राजील की टीमें भी 2012 के बाद पहली बार वुमन्स क्रिकेट में वापसी करेंगी। क्वालिफाइंग इवेंट के लिए 5 क्षेत्रों को चुना जाएगा। 2023 वुमन्स वर्ल्ड कप इवेंट में 115 मैच खेले जाएंगे। इससे टीमों को रैंकिंग में ऊपर आने का भी मौका मिलेगा।

क्वालिफिकेशन राउंड में 7 महीने में 115 मैच

ICC वुमन्स क्रिकेट मैनेजर हॉली कोल्विन ने कहा, 'हम इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में वुमन्स इवेंट का स्वागत करते हैं। ये वुमन्स क्रिकेट के लिए खुशी का समय है। 2020 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप ने महिला क्रिकेट में एक स्टैंडर्ड सेट किया। क्वालिफाइंग इवेंट से क्रिकेट में वापसी करना सबसे सही तरीका था। 7 महीनों में 115 टी-20 मैच खेले जाएंगे।'

