ICC चेयरमैन इलेक्शन:पहले राउंड में बार्कले को 10 और ख्वाजा को 6 वोट; जीत के लिए 16 में से दो-तिहाई वोट जरूरी

दुबई
  • कॉपी लिंक
ख्वाजा और बार्कले दोनों में से किसी एक को बाकी बचे 2 राउंड में 16 में से दो-तिहाई वोट लेना होगा।-फाइल फोटो

ग्रेग बार्कले और इमरान ख्वाजा के बीच ICC चेयरमैन की दौड़ रोमांचक हो गई है। अब तक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बैलेट से डाले गए 16 वोट में से 10 बार्कले और 6 वोट ख्वाजा को मिले। ये पहली बार है जब सबसे ज्यादा वोट पाने वाला कैंडिडेट चेयरमैन के पद के लिए चुना गया हो। इसके लिए अब और 2 चरणों में वोट डाले जाएंगे। दरअसल इस साल ICC ने चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव के लिए कुछ नए नियमों के साथ कुल 3 चरण बनाए हैं।

ICC चेयरमैन के लिए जीतने होंगे दो-तिहाई वोट्स

ICC के नए नियम के अनुसार बार्कले और ख्वाजा में से किसी एक को जीतने के लिए टोटल वोट (16) का दो-तिहाई वोट लेना होगा। यानी कि बार्कले को ICC चेयरमैन चुने जाने के लिए 11 वोट और ख्वाजा को 7 वोट्स की जरूरत थी। बार्कले के 11 वोट आने पर ख्वाजा को 5 (कुल-16) ही वोट मिल पाते। वहीं, ख्वाजा के 7 वोट्स आने पर बार्कले को 9 वोट ही मिल पाते।

बहुमत न मिलने पर 2 और राउंड में होगी वोटिंग

कुल 16 वोट्स में से 12 क्रिकेट के फुल मेंबर देश हैं। वहीं, एक स्वतंत्र महिला मेंबर और 2 एसोसिएट मेंबर्स हैं। जबकि एक वोट खुद ख्वाजा डालेंगे, क्योंकि फिलहाल वो बोर्ड के मेंबर हैं। बुधवार को डाले गए वोट के बाद ख्वाजा को 6 और बार्कले को 10 वोट मिले और दोनों को बहुमत के लिए चाहिए वोट नहीं मिल पाए। ऐसे में अब ये चुनाव दूसरे राउंड में जाएगा। दूसरे राउंड में भी यही प्रोसेस रहेगा।

3 राउंड में किसी को बहुमत न मिलने पर ख्वाजा रहेंगे चेयरमैन

दूसरे राउंड में भी अगर दोनों में से किसी कैंडिडेट को बहुमत नहीं मिलता है, तो फिर ये तीसरे राउंड में जाएगा। तीसरे राउंड में भी बहुमत न मिलने पर ख्वाजा अंतरिम चेयरमैन के तौर पर बने रहेंगे।

बार्कले को बिग-3 का समर्थन प्राप्त

ऐसा बताया जा रहा है कि बार्कले को क्रिकेट के बिग-3 (भारत, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड) का समर्थन प्राप्त है। बार्कले ने न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट के रिप्रेजेंटेटिव के तौर पर ICC जॉइन किया था। उन्हें एक इमानदार शख्सियत के रूप में जाना जाता है। बार्कले ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान कई लोगों का दिल भी जीता था।

ख्वाजा को छोटे देशों का समर्थन प्राप्त

वहीं, ख्वाजा पूर्व ICC चेयरमैन शशांक मनोहर के डिप्टी का रोल भी निभा चुके हैं। ख्वाजा को छोटे देशों का समर्थन प्राप्त है और छोटे देशों को ऊपर लाने में उनका बहुत बड़ा हाथ है।

