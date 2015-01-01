पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICC का नया नियम:15 से कम उम्र के प्लेयर इंटरनेशनल मैच नहीं खेल सकेंगे; हसन रजा 14 साल में डेब्यू करने वाले अकेले प्लेयर

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सचिन तेंदुलकर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू करने वाले सबसे यंग भारतीय प्लेयर हैं। वहीं हसन रज़ा ने 14 साल की उम्र में डेब्यू किया था। - फाइल फोटो

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू के लिए एक उम्र तय कर दी। नए नियम के मुताबिक डेब्यू करने के लिए खिलाड़ी की उम्र कम से कम 15 साल होनी चाहिए। ICC ने ये नया नियम क्रिकेट और खिलाड़ियों की सेफ्टी के लिए बनाया है। पाकिस्तान के हसन रजा ने 14 साल की उम्र में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था। ऐसा करने वाले वे अकेले प्लेयर हैं।

सभी इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट में लागू होगा नियम

यह नियम सभी ICC टूर्नामेंट्स, द्विपक्षीय सीरीज और अंडर-19 मैच में लागू होगा। ICC के मुताबिक असाधारण परिस्थितियों में कोई भी देश अगर छोटे उम्र के खिलाड़ियों को टीम में शामिल करना चाहता है, तो उसे पहले ICC को आवेदन देना होगा।

आवेदन करने वाले देश को प्लेयर का एक्सपीरियंस और उसके मेंटल डेवलपमेंट के बारे में बताना होगा। साथ ही यह भी बताना होगा कि क्या वह खिलाड़ी इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की जरूरतों को पूरी करने में सक्षम है।

15 साल से कम उम्र के प्लेयर घरेलू टूर्नामेंट खेल सकेंगे

हालांकि, 15 से कम उम्र के खिलाड़ी अपने देश में घरेलू टूर्नामेंट खेल सकेंगे। पुरुषों और महिलाओं दोनों के लिए यह नियम लागू होगा। इससे पहले इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए कोई उम्र सीमा नहीं थी।

हसन रजा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट खेलने वाले सबसे यंग प्लेयर

पाकिस्तान के हसन रज़ा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के खिलाड़ी हैं। उन्होंने 1996 में 14 साल (227 दिन) की उम्र में टेस्ट मैच में डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने 1996 से 2005 के बीच 7 टेस्ट और 16 वनडे मैच खेले।

इंटरनेशनल टेस्ट मैच में डेब्यू करने वाल टॉप-5 यंग प्लेयर्स

प्लेयरदेशउम्र
हसन रज़ापाकिस्तान14 साल 227 दिन
मुश्ताक मोहम्मदपाकिस्तान15 साल 124 दिन
मोहम्मद शरीफबांग्लादेश15 साल 128 दिन
आकिब जावेदपाकिस्तान16 साल 189 दिन
सचिन तेंदुलकरभारत16 साल 205 दिन

सचिन तेंदुलकर डेब्यू करने वाले सबसे यंग भारतीय प्लेयर

वहीं, सचिन तेंदुलकर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू करने वाले सबसे यंग भारतीय प्लेयर हैं। उन्होंने 16 साल (205) की उम्र में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था। सचिन ने अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 200 टेस्ट मैच में 15,921 रन और 463 वनडे मैच में 18,426 रन बनाए।

इंटरनेशनल वनडे मैच में डेब्यू करने वाल टॉप-5 यंग प्लेयर्स

प्लेयरदेशउम्र
हसन रज़ापाकिस्तान14 साल 233 दिन
मोहम्मद शरीफबांग्लादेश15 साल 116 दिन
गुरदीप सिंहकेन्या15 साल 258 दिन
नीतीश कुमारकनाडा15 साल 273 दिन
रोहित पौडेलनेपाल15 साल 335 दिन
