ICC वन-डे रैंकिंग:कोहली और रोहित टॉप-2 में बरकरार, गेंदबाजी के शीर्ष-10 में बुमराह अकेले भारतीय

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
कोहली और रोहित ताजा वन-डे रैंकिंग में बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में टॉप-2 स्थान कायम हैं।- फाइल फोटो

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने पाकिस्तान-जिम्बाब्वे वन-डे सीरीज खत्म होने के बाद बुधवार को ताजा वन-डे रैंकिंग जारी की। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा ने जारी ताजा रैंकिंग में बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में टॉप-2 स्थान कायम रखा है। कोहली 871 पॉइंट्स के साथ पहले और रोहित 855 पॉइंट्स के साथ दूसरे पोजिशन पर कायम हैं। वहीं, जसप्रीत बुमराह बॉलर्स की रैंकिंग में दूसरे स्थान पर बने हुए हैं। तीनों ने ही कोविड-19 के आने के बाद से कोई वन-डे नहीं खेला है।

पाकिस्तान के बाबर आजम तीसरे पायदान पर कायम

जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान ने 2-1 से वन-डे सीरीज अपने नाम की थी। पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने सीरीज में एक सेंचुरी सहित 221 रन बनाए। जिसका उन्हें फायदा भी मिला। वे 8 पॉइंट्स की बढ़ोतरी के साथ तीसरे पोजिशन पर आ गए हैं। न्यूजीलैंड के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज रॉस टेलर (818) चौथे और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के फाफ डु प्लेसिस (790) 5वें पायदान पर हैं।

सीन विलियम्स और ब्रेंडन टेलर को हुआ फायदा

जिम्बाब्वे के सीन विलियम्स और ब्रेंडन टेलर ने भी बल्लेबाजों की रैंकिंग में बड़ी छलांग लगाई है। विलियम्स ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सीरीज में एक सेंचुरी समेत कुल 197 रन बनाए थे। वह 12 स्थान के फायदे के साथ 46वें पोजिशन पर पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं, टेलर को 9 स्थान का फायदा हुआ। वे 42वें पोजिशन पर पहुंच गए हैं। टेलर ने भी सीरीज में 1 सेंचुरी सहित 204 रन बनाए थे।

ICC द्वारा जारी वन-डे रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 बैट्समैन

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1विराट कोहलीभारत871
2रोहित शर्माभारत855
3बाबर आजमपाकिस्तान837
4रॉस टेलरन्यूजीलैंड818
5फाफ डु प्लेसिसदक्षिण अफ्रीका790
6केन विलियम्सनन्यूजीलैंड765
7एरॉन फिंचऑस्ट्रेलिया762
8डेविड वॉर्नरऑस्ट्रेलिया759
9क्विंटन डि कॉकदक्षिण अफ्रीका755
10जॉनी बेयरस्टोइंग्लैंड754

शाहीन अफरीदी बॉलर्स की लिस्ट में टॉप-20 में पहुंचे

पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज शाहीन अफरीदी ने जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ 3 मैचों में 25.40 की औसत से 5 विकेट लिए थे। ताजा वन-डे रैंकिंग में वे करियर बेस्ट 16वीं रैंकिंग पर पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं वहाब रियाज 6 स्थान के फायदे के साथ 60वें पोजिशन पर पहुंच गए हैं।

बोल्ट पहले और बुमराह दूसरे पोजिशन पर कायम

ICC द्वारा जारी ताजा वन-डे रैंकिंग में बॉलर्स की लिस्ट में ट्रेंट बोल्ट 722 पॉइंट्स के साथ पहले पोजिशन पर बने हुए हैं। वहीं, बुमराह 719 पॉइंट्स के साथ दूसरे और अफगानिस्तान के मुजीब उर रहमान 701 पॉइंट्स के साथ तीसरे पायदान पर हैं। इंग्लैंड के क्रिस वोक्स 675 पॉइंट्स के साथ चौथे और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कगिसो रबाडा 665 पॉइंट्स के साथ 5वें पोजिशन पर हैं।

ICC द्वारा जारी वन-डे रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 बॉलर्स

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1ट्रेंट बोल्टन्यूजीलैंड722
2जसप्रीत बुमराहभारत719
3मुजीब उर रहमानअफगानिस्तान701
4क्रिस वोक्सइंग्लैंड675
5कगिसो रबाडादक्षिण अफ्रीका665
6पैट कमिंसऑस्ट्रेलिया659
7जोश हेजलवुडऑस्ट्रेलिया654
8मोहम्मद आमिरपाकिस्तान647
9मैट हेनरीन्यूजीलैंड641
10जोफ्रा आर्चरइंग्लैंड637

आलराउंडर्स की लिस्ट में शाकिब टॉप पर

वन-डे में आलराउंडर्स की लिस्ट में बांग्लादेश के शाकिब अल हसन 373 पॉइंट्स के साथ पहले पोजिशन पर हैं। वहीं, अफगानिस्तान के मोहम्मद नबी 301 पॉइंट्स और इंग्लैंड के क्रिस वोक्स 281 पॉइंट्स के साथ तीसरे पोजिशन पर हैं। इंग्लैंड के बेन स्टोक्स चौथे और पाकिस्तान के इमाद वसीम 5वें स्थान पर हैं।

ICC द्वारा जारी वन-डे रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 आलराउंडर्स

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1शाकिब अल हसनबांग्लादेश373
2मोहम्मद नबीअफगानिस्तान301
3क्रिस वोक्सइंग्लैंड281
4बेन स्टोक्सइंग्लैंड276
5इमाद वसीमपाकिस्तान271
6कॉलिन डी ग्रैंडहोमन्यूजीलैंड265
7राशिद खानअफगानिस्तान253
8मिशेल सेंटनरन्यूजीलैंड251
9रविंद्र जडेजाभारत246
10सीन विलियम्सजिम्बाब्वे238

टीम की रैंकिंग में इंग्लैंड टॉप पर

टीमों की रैंकिंग में इंग्लैंड की टीम टॉप पर है। वहीं, भारत दूसरे और न्यूजीलैंड तीसरे नंबर पर है। सुपर लीग की बात करें तो इंग्लैंड 30 पॉइंट के साथ टॉप पर है। वहीं पाकिस्तान और जिम्बाब्वे के बीच हुए सीरीज के बाद पाकिस्तान को 20 और जिम्बाब्वे को 10 पॉइंट मिले। सुपर लीग की टॉप-7 टीमें भारत में होने वाले अगले वर्ल्ड कप के लिए डायरेक्ट क्वालिफाई करेंगी।

रैंकदेशरेटिंगपॉइंट्स
1इंग्लैंड1235405
2भारत1195819
3न्यूजीलैंड1163716
4ऑस्ट्रेलिया1093941
5दक्षिण अफ्रीका1083345
6पाकिस्तान1033590
7बांग्लादेश882989
8श्रीलंका853297
9वेस्टइंडीज763285
10अफगानिस्तान551549
