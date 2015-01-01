पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • India Tour Of Australia Indvsaus Australian Coach Justin Langer Said No Room For Abuse, Plenty For Banter Langer On India Series

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ नो स्लेजिंग:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच लैंगर ने कहा- हमारे व्यवहार में हुआ सुधार, अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेंगे

सिडनी4 मिनट पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मुख्य कोच जस्टिन लैंगर ने कहा है कि भारत के खिलाफ हम अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेंगे। - फाइल फोटो

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मुख्य कोच जस्टिन लैंगर ने कहा है कि भारत के खिलाफ सीरीज में स्लेजिंग की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं होगी। हालांकि उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों के बीच छोटी-छोटी घटनाओं से मना नहीं किया। लैंगर ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ समय से हम लगातार अपने खेल व्यवहार को सुधारने का बात करते हैं, इसलिए हम अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेंगे।

गिलक्रिस्ट-पोंटिंग के सामने विपक्षी गेंदबाज हो जाता था नर्वस

लैंगर ने कहा, 'लोग कहते हैं कि दूसरी टीम के खिलाड़ी ऑस्ट्रेलिया आने पर नर्वस हो जाते हैं। मुझे नहीं लगता कि ये स्लेजिंग की वजह से है। वे नर्वस इसलिए होते हैं, क्योंकि उनका सामना वर्ल्ड क्लास टीम और वर्ल्ड क्लास प्लेयर से होता है। अगर आप शेन वार्न, ग्लेन मैक्ग्राथ के सामने बल्लेबाजी करते हो, या स्टीव वा, एडम गिलक्रिस्ट और रिकी पोंटिंग के सामने गेंदबाजी करते हो, तो ये चीज आपको नर्वस कर देती है। तब आपके और विपक्षी टीम के बीच बहस होती है।'

ऑन फील्ड बातों का ऑफ फील्ड कोई मायना नहीं

लैंगर ने कहा, 'जिसने भी हमें पिछले कुछ समय से क्रिकेट खेलते हुए देखा है, हमने हमेशा एक लिमिट में खेलने की बात की है, जहां अपशब्द और स्लेजिंग की कोई गुंजाइश न हो। भारत के खिलाफ सीरीज में भी कई बड़े-बड़े प्लेयर्स खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे। टिम पेन के पास गजब का सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर है और जो विराट कोहली कर रहे हैं, वो काबिले तारीफ है। मैं आपसे वादा कर सकता हूं कि ऑन फील्ड होने वाली घटनाओं या बोले गए शब्द का ऑफ फील्ड कोई मायना नहीं होगा।'

कोहली के उकसावे में नहीं आएंगे

इससे पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने कहा था कि वह भारत के साथ होने वाली सीरीज के दौरान कोहली के उकसावे पर नहीं आएंगे, बल्कि अपने बल्ले से रन बनाकर जवाब देंगे। उन्होंने कहा था, 'साथियों पर गलत प्रभाव छोड़ने की जगह आपको विनम्र रहना चाहिए और विपक्षी खिलाड़ियों का भी सम्मान करना चाहिए। आपको हमेशा अपना धैर्य बनाए रखना चाहिए। ज्यादा एग्रेसिव नहीं होना चाहिए और न ही बच्चों की तरह ज्यादा गुस्सा करना चाहिए।'

