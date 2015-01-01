पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनिंग सेशन से वापस लौटे स्मिथ:कप्तान पेन ने कहा- स्मिथ की प्रॉब्लम गंभीर नहीं; प्रैक्टिस के दौरान सिर्फ 10 मिनट मैदान पर रहे थे स्टीव

एडिलेड32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के टेस्ट कप्तान टिम पेन ने उम्मीद जताई है कि स्टीव स्मिथ भारत के खिलाफ गुरुवार से शुरू हो रहे टेस्ट में खेलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रेनिंग सेशन में उनके बैक में प्रॉब्लम आई थी, लेकिन वह ठीक हैं। दरअसल स्मिथ सोमवार को पहले नेट सेशन में सिर्फ 10 मिनट के लिए उतरे। स्मिथ की पीठ में दर्द है और इस कारण वे जल्द चले गए। टीम के एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि स्मिथ के गले में खराश थी। अब तक टीम के 12 खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो चुके हैं।

पेन ने कहा, 'ये कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं है और एक दिन के आराम से वे ठीक हो जाएंगे। हम चाहते हैं कि स्मिथ पहला टेस्ट खेलें। मैं जानता हूं कि वे जब कल मैदान पर वापसी करेंगे, तो पहले की तरह ही शॉट लगाते दिखेंगे।'

चोट से जूझ रही है ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम एडिलेड टेस्ट से पहले चोट से जूझ रही है। डेविड वॉर्नर और विल पुकोव्स्की पहले ही एडिलेड टेस्ट से बाहर हो चुके हैं। वहीं, कैमरून ग्रीन को भी प्रैक्टिस मैच के दौरान कन्कशन की शिकायत थी। हालांकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पेन ने कहा है कि वे पहले टेस्ट में डेब्यू करेंगे।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में डेब्यू करेंगे ग्रीन

पेन ने कहा, ग्रीन टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए ही बने हैं। वे भारत के खिलाफ पिंक बॉल टेस्ट में जरूर डेब्यू करेंगे। उन्होंने अच्छी ट्रेनिंग की है। ये हमारे लिए और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई फैंस के लिए अच्छी खबर है। वे बॉलिंग भी कर सकते हैं। इससे मिचेल स्टार्क, जोश हेजलवुड और पैट कमिंस को मदद भी मिलेगी।

पेन के पास कोहली के लिए खास रणनीति

पेन ने कहा कि उनके पास भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए खास रणनीति है। उन्होंने कहा, हर किसी के पास विपक्षी टीम के सबसे शानदार खिलाड़ी के लिए प्लानिंग होती है। हमारे बॉलिंग में वेरिएशन है, जो कि कोहली को परेशान करने के लिए काफी है। हमारे पास नाथन लियोन, मार्नस लाबुशाने और कैमरून ग्रीन समेत कई विकल्प हैं।

स्टार्क के आने से टीम को मिली मजबूती

पेन का कहना है कि मिशेल स्टार्क के टीम में वापस आने से टीम को मजबूती मिली है क्योंकि पिंक बॉल से उनका रिकॉर्ड अच्छा है। उन्होंने 7 डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैचों में 42 विकेट लिए हैं। पेन का कहना है कि वह टेस्ट सीरीज के दौरान ज्यादा आक्रामक नहीं होंगे, लेकिन अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो इससे पीछे भी नहीं हटेंगे।

