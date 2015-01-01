पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  India Vs Australia Test Series 2020 Lockdown In South Australia Provides Best Chance For CA To Host 1st Test

एडिलेड टेस्ट पर कोरोना का साया:हेल्थ ऑफिसर ने कहा- साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लॉकडाउन से CA को पहला टेस्ट होस्ट करने में मदद मिलेगी

एडिलेडएक घंटा पहले
17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में खेला जाने वाला डे-नाइट टेस्ट विदेश में भारत का पहला पिंक बॉल टेस्ट होगा। (फाइल फोटो)

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में खेला जाना है। मैच से पहले कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों की वजह से साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 6 दिन का लॉकडाउन लगा दिया गया है। स्टेट के टॉप मेडिकल ऑफिसर ने लॉकडाउन को क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (CA) के फायदेमंद बताया है। उनके मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन की वजह से डे-नाइट टेस्ट के एडिलेड में होने के चांसेस बढ़ गए हैं।

पेन समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स को किया गया था एयर लिफ्ट
कोरोना के मामलों में अचानक आई बढ़ोतरी को देखते हुए साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बॉर्डर सील कर दिए गए हैं। वहां फिलहाल 551 कोरोना के मामलों की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। टिम पेन समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स को हाल ही में न्यू साउथ वेल्स एयर लिफ्ट किया गया था।

ईएसपीएन क्रिकइन्फो के मुताबिक, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टेस्ट कप्तान टिम पेन, मैथ्यू वेड, मार्नस लाबुशेन, जो बर्न्स, माइकल नेसेर, मिशेल स्वेप्सन, कैमरन ग्रीन, ट्रैविस हेड और केन रिचर्डसन जैसे खिलाड़ियों को एयर लिफ्ट किया गया। इन सभी खिलाड़ियों को न्यू साउथ वेल्स शिफ्ट किया गया।

मैच की गारंटी लेने से इनकार किया
साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया की चीफ पब्लिक हेल्थ ऑफिसर निकोला स्पुरियर ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान मैच की गारंटी से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि मैं आपको स्पष्ट रूप से तो नहीं बता सकती। लेकिन हम अभी जो कुछ भी कर रहे हैं, उससे हम ऐसी स्थिति में पहुंच जाएंगे, जहां से हम एक क्रिकेट मैच आयोजित करा सकते हैं। लॉकडाउन से हमें नॉर्मल लाइफ में वापस पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया डे-नाइट टेस्ट कराने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध
इससे पहले बोर्ड ने कहा था कि वे एडिलेड में भारत के खिलाफ पिंक बॉल टेस्ट मैच कराने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध हैं। 17 दिसंबर को होने वाला ये मैच भारत का दूसरा डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच होगा। CA ने कहा था कि वे स्थिति पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं और उम्मीद करते हैं कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक सुरक्षित सीरीज की मेजबानी करेगा।

