इंग्लैंड सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया तैयार:रहाणे बोले- हमारा फोकस चेन्नई टेस्ट पर, फिलहाल वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के बारे में नहीं सोच रहे

चेन्नई15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर कोहली की गैर-मौजूदगी में रहाणे ने टीम की कमान संभाली थी। एडिलेड टेस्ट हारने के बाद टीम इंडिया ने 4 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर कोहली की गैर-मौजूदगी में रहाणे ने टीम की कमान संभाली थी। एडिलेड टेस्ट हारने के बाद टीम इंडिया ने 4 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी। (फाइल फोटो)

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई में खेले जाने वाले पहले टेस्ट मैच के लिए टीम इंडिया पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीम के उपकप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने बताया कि हम अभी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल के बारे में नहीं सोच रहे हैं। हमारा फोकस चेन्नई में होने वाले टेस्ट मैच पर है।

कप्तानी के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा कि अब विराट कोहली टीम में वापसी कर चुके हैं। अब टीम में मेरा काम बैक शीट लेना और विराट की मदद करना है। उपकप्तान होने के नाते आपको पता होना चाहिए कि खेल में क्या हो सकता है और जब कप्तान आप से पूछे, तो आपको जवाब के साथ तैयार रहना चाहिए।

इंग्लैंड बेहतरीन टीम : रहाणे
उन्होंने कहा कि अब महत्वपूर्ण है कि हम इंग्लैंड के साथ खेल रहे हैं। एक समय पर एक गेम पर फोकस करना बहुत जरुरी है। इंग्लैंड एक शानदार टीम है। हमें अच्छी क्रिकेट खेलनी होगी। आगे क्या होगा? इसके बारे में सीरीज के बाद देखा जाएगा।

WTC के लिए हर सीरीज जरुरी : रहाणे
उन्होंने कहा कि वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के लिए हर सीरीज अहम है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जो भी हुआ, वह बीता हुआ कल है। हम अपनी ताकत पहचानते हैं और भारतीय विकेट से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हैं। हम इंग्लिश टीम का सम्मान करते हैं। उन्होंने श्रीलंका में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और सीरीज जीती। हम उन्हें हल्के में नहीं ले सकते।

एडिलेड टेस्ट से बहुत कुछ सीखा
उन्होंने कहा कि एडिलेड टेस्ट से हमने बहुत कुछ सीखा है। 36 रन पर ऑलआउट होने के बाद सीरीज जीतकर हमने भारतीय क्रिकेट की ताकत को साबित किया। इसलिए बहुत जरुरी है कि हम आज में रहें और पास्ट या फ्यूचर से ज्यादा ध्यान न दें। हम पिछले 2-3 साल से शानदार क्रिकेट खेल रहे हैं। हमें अपनी टीम पर पूरा भरोसा है।

रहाणे की कप्तानी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीते
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर कोहली की गैर-मौजूदगी में रहाणे ने टीम की कमान संभाली थी। एडिलेड में बुरी तरह हारने के बाद टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 4 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी। तभी से कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस ने मांग की थी कि टेस्ट की कप्तानी रहाणे को सौंप दी जाए।

