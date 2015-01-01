पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:ऑस्ट्रेलियन विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज कैरी बोले- विराट कोहली के वापस जाने पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया से ज्यादा फायदा भारत का, अन्य खिलाड़ी को आजमा सकती है टीम इंडिया

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: गौरव मारवाह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज एलेक्स कैरी बायो-बबल में क्रिकेट का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं
  • विराट के लौटने पर रोहित कदम बढ़ा सकते हैं

टीम इंडिया आईपीएल के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंच चुकी है। दौरे का पहला वनडे मैच 27 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से खेला जाएगा। क्रिकेट फैंस सोनी टेन-3 पर हिंदी में मैच को देख सकेंगे। दोनों टीमें यहां पर बेहतर करने की तैयारी कर रही हैं और ऑस्ट्रेलियन विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज एलेक्स कैरी जूम मीटिंग पर टीम के साथ स्ट्रेटजी बनाने में लगे हैं।

वे अगले हफ्ते से मैदान पर ट्रेनिंग शुरू करेंगे। ये सीरीज भी बायो-बबल में खेली जाएगी। उनका मानना है कि भारतीय बॉलिंग अटैक के साथ-साथ बैटिंग अटैक बेहद मजबूत है और सीरीज में उनका टारगेट क्वालिटी क्रिकेट खेलने का होगा। उनसे बातचीत के अंश...

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट की सबसे मुश्किल सीरीज मानी जाती है। आप खुद को कैसे तैयार कर रहे हैं?

जूम पर स्ट्रेटजी और अप्रोच के बारे में मीटिंग की जा रही है। अभी हम सिडनी स्थित एक होटल में हैं, क्योंकि दुबई से आए सभी खिलाड़ियों को यहां पर रखा गया है। हम वनडे के पहले मिलेंगे। टीम के सेशन जूम मीटिंग पर ही हो रहे हैं। अगले हफ्ते से हार्ड इंटेंसिटी ट्रेनिंग सेशन होगा ताकि सीरीज की तैयारी बेहतर तरीके से हो सके।

मौजूदा सीरीज में किस गेंदबाज से कड़ी चुनौती मिल सकती है?

अगर आप भारतीय टीम की बॉलिंग लाइन-अप को देखेंगे तो कई अच्छे इंटरनेशनल गेंदबाज दिखेंगे। बुमराह का नाम आना कोई हैरानी की बात नहीं है क्योंकि हर कोई उनकी क्वालिटी के बारे में जानता है। इसमें दूसरा नाम है शमी का। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की परिस्थिति उन्हें बहुत रास आती हैं। वहीं चहल और जडेजा भी हैं, जिन्हें हमने पहचाना है।

कोहली पहले टेस्ट के लिए ही होंगे। क्या आपको लगता है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए यह एक सुनहरा मौका है?

ये सीरीज को प्रभावित करेगा। विराट कोहली जैसे क्वालिटी और क्लास प्लेयर का चार में से तीन टेस्ट में न होना भारत के लिए बड़ी बात है। हमारे लिए कुछ भी नहीं बदलेगा और हम पहले की तरह ही अन्य तीन टेस्ट मैचों की भी तैयारी करेंगे। यह टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ा मौका होगा, जब वह एक अन्य प्लेयर को परख सके। शायद वे रोहित शर्मा हो सकते हैं। वे एक क्वालिटी बल्लेबाज हैं, लेकिन वे टेस्ट में ज्यादा कुछ हासिल नहीं कर पाए हैं। ऐसा हो सकता है कि विराट कोहली जब घर जाएं तो रोहित को मौका मिले। भारत के पास अजिंक्य रहाणे, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, लोकेश राहुल जैसे क्वालिटी प्लेयर भी मौजूद हैं।

बायो बबल में खेलना बड़ी चुनाैती है। आपका क्या अनुभव रहा। क्या यह शारीरिक-मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर असर डालता है?

मेरा अभी तक का अनुभव सच में काफी मजेदार रहा। बबल में मैंने पहली बार समय इंग्लैंड में बिताया और यहां से हम आईपीएल बबल में दुबई शिफ्ट हुए। मेरे लिए सच में ये सुखद अनुभव था। अगर आप सफल हैं, खुश है और अच्छा महसूस करते हैं तो इसका मतलब है कि आपके आस-पास कई ऐसे जाने पहचाने चेहरे हैं जो आपको इस मुकाम तक ले जाते हैं। वे आपको खुशहाल माहौल में रहने में मदद करते हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में वापस आना और समर ऑफ क्रिकेट की शुरुआत करना भी मेरे लिए रोमांचक रहा। हम सभी आगामी सीरीज के लिए उत्साहित हैं और भारत के खिलाफ अच्छा क्रिकेट खेलने को लेकर उत्सुक हैं। हमारा पूरा ग्रुप इस सीरीज के लिए तैयारी उत्साह के साथ शुरू करेगा और दस दिन के बाद सीरीज में अच्छा मुकाबला करेगा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया-ए टीम में आप अभी भी नंबर-2 विकेटकीपर हैं क्योंकि टिम पेन टीम में हैं। क्या आपको लगता है कि आपको टेस्ट खेलने का मौका मिल सकता है?

मैं सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट में नेशनल टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए खुश हूं। लेकिन मेरे अंदर टेस्ट टीम में भी जगह बनाने की महत्वाकांक्षा है। मैं जब भी क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए बाहर जाता हूं तो अपने गेम के बारे में कुछ नया सीखता हूं। फिर वो चाहे रेड बॉल क्रिकेट हो या फिर वाइट बॉल क्रिकेट। एक क्रिकेटर के रूप में मैं अब 28 साल का हो गया हूं। मैं अपने बारे में बहुत कुछ सीख रहा हूं और जैसे जैसे आप परिपक्व होते हैं, आप खुद पर काम करना शुरू कर देते हैं। अगर मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए सिर्फ वाइट बॉल क्रिकेट खेलता हूं तो भी मैं बहुत खुश हूं। मैं खेलना जारी रखूंगा, सीखूंगा और इतना अच्छा करूंगा कि टेस्ट कैप हासिल करूं। किसी भी खिलाड़ी के लिए टेस्ट मैच खेलना सपना होता है।

