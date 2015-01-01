पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्चरी का पहला ट्रायल आज से:ओलिंपिक क्वालिफाई कर चुकी अकेली महिला दीपिका को भी ट्रायल जरूरी; 6 राउंड के बाद भारतीय टीम सिलेक्ट होगी

जमशेदपुर13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजकिशोर
कोरोना के बीच ओलिंपिक की तैयारी को लेकर आर्चरी (तीरंदाजी) का ट्रायल आज से झारखंड के जमशेदपुर में शुरू हो गया है। 27 नवंबर तक चलने वाले इस ट्रायल से 4-4 महिला-पुरुष खिलाड़ियों का सिलेक्शन होगा, जो नेशनल कैंप में पहले से शामिल दोनों वर्ग के 8-8 तीरंदाजों के साथ ट्रेनिंग करेंगे। इसके बाद नेशनल कैंप में 6 ट्रायल के बाद टोक्यो ओलिंपिक के लिए भारतीय पुरुष टीम के लिए 3 खिलाड़ी सिलेक्ट होंगे।

वहीं, देश को वुमंस कैटेगरी में अब तक सिर्फ एक ही कोटा मिला है। यह दीपिका कुमारी ने दिलाया है। कोटा हासिल करने के बावजूद दीपिका को ओलिंपिक में खेलने के लिए नेशनल कैंप में ट्रायल देना होगा।

दीपिका ने पिछले साल ओलिंपिक कोटा हासिल किया
महिलाओं में दीपिका ने पिछले साल बैंकॉक में एशियन कॉन्टिनेंटल क्वालिफिकेशन टूर्नामेंट की वुमन सिंगल्स रिकर्व कैटेगरी में गोल्ड जीतकर ओलिंपिक कोटा हासिल किया था। इस टूर्नामेंट में अंकिता भगत ने सिल्वर मेडल जीता था।

पुरुष टीम को 8 साल बाद ओलिंपिक कोटा मिला
भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने 2012 के बाद पिछले साल वर्ल्ड आर्चरी चैम्पियनशिप के क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचकर ओलिंपिक कोटा हासिल किया था। भारतीय टीम 14 साल बाद इस चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंची थी। हालांकि टीम को सिल्वर मेडल से ही संतुष्ट होना पड़ा। टीम में तरुणदीप राय, अतनुदास और प्रवीण जाधव शामिल थे। ओलिंपिक क्वालिफाई करने के बावजूद तीनों को दीपिका की तरह ही ट्रायल में पास होना होगा।

पॉइंट्स के आधार पर होगा सिलेक्शन
ओलिंपिक में खेलने के लिए प्लेयर्स को 6 फेज में ट्रायल देना होगा। आर्चरी फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के सेक्रेटरी प्रमोद चंदूरकर ने बताया कि ओलिंपिक से पहले 5-6 फेज में ट्रायल होंगे। सभी ट्रायल के लिए प्लेयर्स को पॉइंट मिलेंगे। पॉइंट टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाले तीरंदाजों को ही ओलिंपिक खेलने का मौका मिलेगा।

कमेटी ने लिया फैसला
प्रमोद ने बताया कि नेशनल कैंप में ट्रायल कराने का फैसला कमेटी ने लिया था। इस कमेटी में आर्चरी फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के पदाधिकारी, इंडियन ओलिंपिक एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी और स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य शामिल थे।

पुरुष टीम ने पहली बार 1988 में ओलिंपिक के लिए क्वालिफाई
तीरंदाजी को 1900 में दूसरे ओलिंपिक से पहली बार शामिल किया गया था। यह 1908 तक रहा। उसके बाद उसे 1920 में दोबारा शामिल किया गया, लेकिन अगली बार में फिर से हटा दिया गया। इसके बाद 1972 म्यूनिख ओलिंपिक में इसे फिर शामिल कर लिया गया। भारतीय टीम ने तीरंदाजी में पहली बार 1988 में क्वालिफाई किया, लेकिन अब तक कोई इंडियन आर्चर मेडल नहीं जीत सका। भारतीय पुरुषों ने दो बार सिंगल कोटा हासिल किया।

तीन बार महिला टीम हो चुकी है क्वालिफाई
महिला टीम 3 बार ओलिंपिक के लिए क्वालिफाई कर चुकी है। पहली बार 2004 उसके बाद 2008 और 2012 में कोटा मिला। वहीं सिर्फ एक बार रियो ओलिंपिक (2016) में एक महिला तीरंदाज ने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था। महिला टीम के पास चौथी बार क्वालिफाई करने का एक और मौका है। ओलिंपिक से पहले एक और क्वालिफाइंग टूर्नामेंट होना है, जिसका शेड्यूल कोरोना के कारण अभी तय नहीं है।

