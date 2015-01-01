पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan At Fatorda Stadium

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ISL में हैदराबाद vs मोहन बागान मैच ड्रॉ:हैदराबाद टीम ने 4 मैच में तीसरी बार ड्रॉ खेला, मोहन बागान पॉइंट टेबल में दूसरे नंबर पर

पणजी17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्राजीलियन मिडफील्डर जोआओ विक्टर ने 65वें मिनट में पेनाल्टी को गोल में तब्दील करके हैदराबाद को 1-1 की बराबरी दिलाई। गोल के बाद टीम के खिलाड़ी खुश नजर आए।

हैदराबाद एफसी ने शुक्रवार को फातोर्दा के जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में खेले गए मैच में डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन एटीके मोहन बागान को 1-1 से ड्रॉ पर रोक दिया। ATKMB को 5 मैचों में पहली बार ड्रॉ खेलना पड़ा है। टीम पॉइंट्स टेबल में 10 अंक के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गई हैं।

वहीं, हैदराबाद को 4 मैच में तीसरी बार ड्रॉ खेलना पड़ा है। टीम 6 पॉइंट के साथ 5वें पायदान पर पहुंच गई है। इस सीजन में टीम अब तक कोई मैच हारी नहीं है।

मैच का पहला गोल मोहन बागान ने किया
मैच के पहले हाफ में दोनों टीम गोल नहीं कर सकी थीं। दूसरे हाफ में एटीकेएमबी एक बदलाव के साथ उतरी, जबकि हैदराबाद के जोआओ विक्टर को पीला कार्ड मिला। अगले ही मिनट में एटीकेएमबी के डेविड विलियम्स और 51वें मिनट में हैदराबाद के सौविक अपनी-अपनी टीमों के लिए खाता खोलने का मौका गंवा बैठे। हालांकि 54वें मिनट में एटीकेएमबी मोहन बागान के मानवीर ने बॉक्स के अंदर मिली बॉल को गोलपोस्ट में डालकर टीम को 1-0 से आगे कर दिया।

हैदराबाद के लिए विक्टर ने 65वें मिनट में गोल दागा
मानवीर के इस गोल ने हैदराबाद को सीजन का दूसरा गोल खाने पर मजबूर कर दिया। हालांकि, 64वें मिनट में एटीकेएमबी के सुमित पेनाल्टी एरिया में फाउल कर बैठे और रेफरी ने हैदराबाद को पेनाल्टी दी। ब्राजीलियन मिडफील्डर जोआओ विक्टर ने 65वें मिनट में पेनाल्टी को गोल में तब्दील करके हैदराबाद को 1-1 की बराबरी दिला दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें