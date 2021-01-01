पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Indian Women's Cricket Team Has Not Played ODI Since 455 Days, Last ODI Was Played In November 2019

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सदी का सबसे लंबा अंतराल:455 दिन से भारतीय महिला टीम ने वनडे नहीं खेला, आखिरी वनडे नवंबर 2019 में खेला था

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम मार्च में भारतीय दौरे पर आ रही है। दौरे पर 5 वनडे और 3 टी-20 होंगे। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम मार्च में भारतीय दौरे पर आ रही है। दौरे पर 5 वनडे और 3 टी-20 होंगे। (फाइल फोटो)
  • साउथ अफ्रीका टीम मार्च में भारत दौरे पर आ रही है, यहां 5 वनडे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलेगी

भारतीय महिला टीम ने मार्च 2020 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल के बाद कोई भी इंटरनेशनल मैच नहीं खेला है। वनडे की बात की जाए तो अंतिम मैच 6 नवंबर 2019 को खेला था। यानी 455 दिन से टीम ने कोई वनडे मैच नहीं खेला। यह इस सदी का सबसे लंबा अंतराल है। इस बीच दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम मार्च में भारतीय दौरे पर आ रही है। दौरे पर 5 वनडे और 3 टी-20 होंगे।

चार बार 300 से अधिका दिन तक टीम वनडे नहीं खेल सकी
2000 से 2002 के बीच, 2003 में, 2009-10 में और 2013-14 में भी टीम के वनडे मैच में 300 से अधिक दिन का अंतराल था। महिला वर्ग में टेस्ट तो कम होते हैं। टी-20 के मुकाबले शुरू हो गए हैं। वनडे टीम की कप्तान मिताली राज अब टी-20 नहीं खेलती हैं। ऐसे में वनडे नहीं होने से उन्हें फिटनेस और प्रदर्शन बरकरार रखने में दिक्कत होती है। वे देश की सबसे सक्सेसफुल खिलाड़ी भी हैं।

2000 से पुरुष टीम ने 918 महिला ने सिर्फ 260 मैच खेले
1 जनवरी 2000 से पुरुष और महिला टीम के रिकॉर्ड को देखें तो महिला टीम काफी पीछे है। पुरुष टीम ने जहां तीनों फॉर्मेट में 918 मुकाबले खेले तो महिला टीम को सिर्फ 260 मैच खेलने का मौका मिला। यानी पुरुष टीम ने लगभग 3.5 गुना अधिक इंटरनेशनल मुकाबले खेले।

कैटेगरीटेस्टवनडेटी-20
महिला10127123
पुरुष216565137

भारतीय महिला टीम फ्रेंडली मैच खेले
भारत की पूर्व कप्तान अंजुम चोपड़ा ने कहा कि यदि इंटरनेशनल मुकाबले नहीं हो रहे हैं तो खिलाड़ियों को अपने राज्य की एकेडमी और राज्य की टीम की ओर से मैच खेलने चाहिए। इसके अलावा वे फ्रेंडली मैच भी खेलें। इससे वे फिटनेस को बरकरार रख सकेंगी।

सेंट्रल कॉन्ट्रैक्ट की राशि में भी 14 गुना का अंतर
बीसीसीआई के सेंट्रल कॉन्ट्रैक्ट में भी पुरुष और महिला को मिलने वाली राशि बड़ा अंतर है। पुरुष के ए+ ग्रेड वाले खिलाड़ी को 7 करोड़ मिलते हैं जबकि महिला के ए ग्रेड के खिलाड़ी 50 लाख मिलते हैं।

टीम 2005 और 2017 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में भी पहुंची
महिला टीम का वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है। 2005, 2017 में टीम फाइनल तक पहुंची। दोनों बार रनरअप रही। टीम ने 2020 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में भी जगह बनाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser