महिला हॉकी के उभरते सितारे:कप्तान ने पॉकेट मनी से उधार चुकाया; झारखंड की 3 खिलाड़ियों ने बांस की स्टिक से खेलकर सपने सच किए

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने चिली की सीनियर और जूनियर दोनों ही टीम को उसी के घर में क्लीन स्वीप किया। इसमें कप्तान सुमन देवी और झारखंड की ब्यूटी डुंगडुंग, संगीता और सुषमा नए सितारे के तौर पर उभर कर आई हैं। इन सभी की अपनी एक अलग कहानी है।

भारतीय टीम ने चिली की जूनियर टीम के खिलाफ 6 में से 5 मैच जीते और एक ड्रॉ खेला। वहीं, सीनियर टीम को 4 में से 3 मैच में हराया। दोनों के बीच एक मुकाबला ड्रॉ खेला गया।

मणिपुर की सुमन देवी थूदम उधार रुपए लेकर फ्लाइट से नेशनल कैंप पहुंची थीं। उन्होंने पॉकेट मनी बचाकर यह उधार चुकाया है। मिजोरम की लालरिंडकी के पास जूते खरीदने तक के पैसे नहीं थे। ऐसे ही झारखंड की डुंगडुंग, संगीता और सुषमा के पास हॉकी स्टिक खरीदने के पैसे नहीं थे। इस कारण वे बांस की स्टिक से खेलती थीं। इन खिलाड़ियों ने भास्कर को बताई अपने संघर्ष की कहानी...

सुमन खर्चे के पैसे बचाकर घर चलाने में मदद करती हैं
भारतीय महिला हॉकी जूनियर टीम की कप्तान सुमन डिफेंडर हैं। मणिपुर की सुमन अभी मध्यप्रदेश की ग्वालियर एकेडमी में रहकर ट्रेनिंग करती हैं। सुमन ने कहा, ‘2010 से मैंने हॉकी खेलना शुरू किया। उस समय घर के पास 15 दिन का कैंप लगा था। मैं भी कैंप में गई। मुझे अच्छा लगा तो मैं रेगुलर जाने लगी। 2012 में एमपी की ग्वालियर एकेडमी में ट्रायल दिया। जहां मेरा सिलेक्शन हो गया। 2016 में इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट के लिए सिलेक्शन हुआ। मेरे पापा कारपेंटर हैं। घर का खर्चा बड़ी मुश्किल से चलता है।’

सुमन ने बताया, ‘जब मेरा इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट के लिए इंडियन टीम के कैंप में सिलेक्शन हुआ तो घरवालों ने रिश्तेदारों से उधार पैसे लेकर मुझे बेंगलुरु कैंप के लिए भेजा। हालांकि जब मुझे पता चला तो मैंने इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट के दौरान खर्चे के लिए सरकार द्वारा दिए गए पैसे (पॉकेट मनी) बचाकर पापा को दिए ताकि उधार चुकाया जा सके। अब मैं अपने खर्चे में से पैसे बचाकर अपने घरवालों को देती हूं ताकि घर का खर्च चल सके। चिली में हमारी टीम ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। मेरी कोशिश है कि अप्रैल में होने वाले एशिया कप में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करके सीनियर टीम में अपनी जगह पक्की करूं।’

टॉप स्कोरर डुंगडुंग अब तक उधार नहीं चुका पाईं
डुंगडुंग का यह चौथा इंटरनेशनल दौरा था। वह इस दौरे में टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 5 गोल करने वाली खिलाड़ी रहीं। उन्होंने 4 मैच में 5 गोल किए। डुंगडुंग ने कहा, ‘पहली बार 2019 में मेरा सिलेक्शन जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम के कैंप के लिए हुआ था, लेकिन मेरे पास फ्लाइट से जाने तक के पैसे नहीं थे। कोच प्रतिमा मैम ने टिकट करवाया और वहां पर जाने के लिए पैसे दिए। अभी तक मैम के पूरे पैसे नहीं लौटा पाई हूं। इनाम के तौर पर पैसे मिलते हैं, उससे मैम का उधार चुका रही हूं।’

‘हमारे स्कूल में हॉकी खेलना अनिवार्य था, लेकिन घर की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। हॉकी स्टिक खरीदने तक के पैसे नहीं थे। स्कूल में हॉकी स्टिक नहीं ले जाने के कारण कई बार प्रिंसिपल से डांट भी खानी पड़ी। इसके बाद पिता ने बांस की हॉकी स्टिक बनाकर दी। उसी से खेलना शुरू किया। पहली बार जब स्कूल टीम जीती तो हमें इनाम के तौर पर हॉकी स्टिक मिली। तब खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा। कुछ समय बाद लचरागढ़ हॉकी सेंटर के लिए मेरा सिलेक्शन हो गया। वहां काफी समय ट्रेनिंग की।’

‘फिर स्कूल नेशनल गेम्स के दौरान प्रतिमा मैम ने मुझे खेलते हुए देखा तो उन्होंने सिमडेगा सेंटर के लिए बुला लिया। टीम के साथ रोहतक जाने के लिए भी घरवालों ने किसी से 500 रुपए उधार लिए थे। अब मेरा लक्ष्य अप्रैल में एशिया कप के लिए जगह पक्की करना है। उसमें बेहतर करूंगी ताकि ओलिंपिक के लिए सीनियर टीम में शामिल हो सकूं।’

लालरिंडकी को जूते खरीदने के लिए कोच ने पैसे दिए
मिजोरम की लालरिंडकी ने चिली दौरे पर 3 मैच में 2 गोल किए। उन्होंने कहा, ‘जब मैं 10 साल की थी, तब स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (साई) सेंटर की हॉकी एकेडमी में ट्रायल का पता चला था। मैंने भी घरवालों को बिना बताए फ्रेंड के साथ ट्रायल दिया। 2 महीने बाद जब रिजल्ट आया तो पता चला कि मेरा सिलेक्शन हो गया। शुरुआत में मेरे पैरेंट्स मान नहीं रहे थे, लेकिन जब मैंने उनको समझाया कि साई सेंटर में रहना और खाना-पीना सब फ्री होगा, तब वे राजी हुए। मैं अभी खेलो इंडिया के तहत दिल्ली के साई सेंटर में रहकर ट्रेनिंग कर रही हूं।’

‘खेलो इंडिया के तहत मुझे पैसे मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन जब पहली बार 2017 में मेरा नेशनल कैंप के लिए सिलेक्शन हुआ था, तब टिकट और जूते तक के पैसे नहीं थे। सेंटर के 2 कोच ने मेरी मदद की। उन्होंने जूते और दूसरे जरूरी सामान खरीदकर दिया। साथ ही बेंगलुरु के लिए प्लेन का टिकट भी करवाया। मैं देश के लिए ओलिंपिक मेडल जीतना चाहती हूं।’

बांस की हॉकी स्टिक से खेलती थीं सुषमा
झारखंड की सुषमा CRPF में हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘दूसरी क्लास से मैंने हॉकी खेलना शुरू किया। स्कूल में हॉकी अनिवार्य थी। शुरुआत में हॉकी स्टिक खरीदने के लिए पैसे नहीं थे, इसलिए बांस की हॉकी स्टिक से खेलना शुरू किया। अच्छी हॉकी स्टिक की कीमत हजार रुपए से ज्यादा होती थी। घर का खर्च भी बड़ी मुश्किल से चलता था। ऐसे में हजार रुपए हमारे लिए बहुत बड़ी रकम थी। पहली बार 2019 में टीम इंडिया के कैंप के लिए सिलेक्शन हुआ, तब महंगी हॉकी स्टिक खरीदी। हॉकी स्टिक देखकर मैं बहुत खुश हुई थी। अब मेरी कोशिश आने वाले टूर्नामेंट में बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर टोक्यो ओलिंपिक के लिए सीनियर टीम में जगह पाना है।’

2012 में संगीता ने पहली बार जूते पहन कर हॉकी की ट्रेनिंग शुरू की
झारखंड की संगीता का चिली का दौरा छठवां विदेशी टूर था। 19 साल की संगीता ने कहा, ‘पापा खेती करते हैं। हम 6 भाई-बहन हैं। घर की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। जूते नहीं खरीद पाते, इसलिए नंगे पैर ही स्कूल जाते और हॉकी खेलते थे। स्कूल में हॉकी अनिवार्य है, लेकिन मेरे पास स्टिक नहीं थी। एक दिन पापा से हॉकी स्टिक खरीदने की जिद की, तो उन्होंने बांस की स्टिक बना दी। 2012 में पहली बार सिमडेगा सेंटर में ट्रेनिंग के लिए गई, तब वहां कोच ने जूते खरीदकर मुझे दिए।’

चिली दौरे पर गोल करने वाली भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी

खिलाड़ीमैचगोल
ब्यूटी डुंगडुंग45
संगीता54
लालरिंडकी32
सुषमा31
दीपिका31
ऐप खोलें
