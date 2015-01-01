पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Sports
  India's Athletics High Performance Director Volker Herrmann Resigns Athletics Federation Of India AFI High Performance Director

भारत में एथलेटिक्स को झटका:AFI के हाई परफॉरमेंस डायरेक्टर वोल्कर हरमन ने इस्तीफा दिया, कहा- उम्मीदों पर खड़ा उतरने में नाकाम हूं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
एथलीट हीमा दास (दाएं) के साथ AFI के हाई परफॉरमेंस डायरेक्टर वोल्कर हरमान। - फाइल फोटो

एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (AFI) के हाई परफॉरमेंस डायरेक्टर वोल्कर हरमन ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी पुष्टि की। उन्होंने लिखा कि वे हाई परफॉर्मेंस डायरेक्टर पद के साथ आने वाली अपेक्षाएं पूरी नहीं कर सकते। वहीं, उनके इस्तीफे के बाद AFI अब इस पद के लिए एक सीनियर और एक जूनियर डायरेक्टर की खोज रहा है।

AFI अध्यक्ष ने भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं

AFI के अध्यक्ष आदिले सुमारिवाला ने कहा कि उन्होंने हरमन को मनाने की कोशिश की। सुमारिवाला ने कहा, 'ये उनका पर्सनल डिसीजन है। वे अपने देश जर्मनी वापस जाना चाहते हैं और हम उनके डिसीजन का सम्मान करते हैं। उन्होंने भविष्य में कंसल्टेंट बनने की इच्छा भी जाहिर की है। हम जरूर उनके साथ काम करना चाहेंगे। हम उन्हें भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं। हम अब हरमन के रिप्लेसमेंट और एक जूनियर हाई परफॉरमेंस डायरेक्टर की तलाश कर रहे हैं।'

हरमन ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर पुष्टि की

हरमन ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर लिखा, 'भारत में डेढ़ साल बिताने के बाद, वो दिन आ गया है जब मैं AFI से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। मुझे लगता है कि मैं इस रोल के लिए सही नहीं हूं और पद के साथ आई चुनौतियों को पूरा नहीं कर पा रहा हूं। इसलिए मैंने इस्तीफा दिया है।'

भारत में एथलेटिक्स का भविष्य उज्जवल

हरमन ने कहा कि भारत में एथलेटिक्स का भविष्य उज्जवल है। उन्होंने कहा, 'भारत के प्रतिभाशाली एथलीट्स और कोचों का समर्थन करने के लिए एक अनुकूल और स्थायी बुनियादी ढांचे की आवश्यकता है। साथ ही विश्व स्तर पर सफल होने के लिए एक मजबूत, आत्मविश्वास से भरे और स्वतंत्र मानसिकता वाले खिलाड़ियों की भी आवश्यकता है।'

भारतीय एथलीट्स को सफलता पाते देखना चाहता हूं

हरमन ने कहा कि वे देश में एथलीट्स के विकास के लिए तत्पर हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने भारत में कई दोस्त बनाए हैं। उन्होंने मेरे कार्यकाल को कीमती बना दिया। देश में डेढ़ साल ने मेरे लाइफस्टाइल में कई बदलाव लाए और मुझे सकारात्मक पहलूओं की तरफ देखना का मौका दिया। मैं चाहता हूं कि मैं अपने एथलीट्स को सफलता छूते हुए देखूं।'

