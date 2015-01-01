पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:भारतीय टीम के सभी मेंबर्स की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, क्वारैंटाइन में रहते हुए शुरू की ट्रेनिंग

सिडनी29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम सिडनी ओलिम्पिक पार्क के पुलमैन होटल में क्वारैंटाइन है। न्यू साउथ वेल्स की सरकार ने भारतीय टीम को क्वारैंटाइन में रहते हुए ट्रेनिंग करने की इजाजत दी है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 3 वन-डे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलने पहुंची टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों समेत पूरे दल की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इसके बाद टीम ने क्वारैंटाइन रहते हुए प्रैक्टिस शुरु कर दी है। फिलहाल टीम सिडनी ओलिम्पिक पार्क के पुलमैन होटल में क्वारैंटाइन है। टीम को अभी 2 हफ्ते तक क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा।

सरकार ने दी प्रैक्टिस की अनुमति
न्यू साउथ वेल्स की सरकार ने भारतीय टीम को क्वारैंटाइन में रहते हुए ट्रेनिंग करने की इजाजत दी है। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने शनिवार को जिम और रनिंग की। BCCI ने अपने ट्विटर पर ऋषभ पंत की एक फोटो ट्वीट की, जो साइकिलिंग कर रहे हैं। वहीं वरुण चक्रवर्ती की जगह टीम में शामिल किए गए टी. नटराजन डम्बल्स के साथ देखे जा सकते हैं। टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा चेतेश्वर पुजारा भी वर्क आउट करते हुए देखे जा सकते हैं।

बोर्ड ने किया ट्वीट
BCCI ने ट्वीट किया, विमान में से उतरने के दो दिन बाद, भारतीय टीम ने पहली बार बाहर अभ्यास किया। शरीर को एक्टिव रखने के लिए थोड़ी बहुत रनिंग। लेग स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी चाइनामैन कुलदीप यादव के साथ अपनी एक फोटो पोस्ट की। चहल ने ट्वीट किया, अपने भाई कुलदीप के पास वापस। और राष्ट्रीय टीम के साथ भी वापसी। चहल टी-20 और वनडे दोनों टीमों का हिस्सा हैं जबकि कुलदीप वनडे टीम में ही जगह बना पाए हैं।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत
भारतीय टीम 69 दिन के आस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर है। वह यहां तीन मैचों की वनडे और तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज खेलेगी। इसके बाद चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेली जाएगी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वन-डे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

बच्चे के जन्म के लिए दौरा बीच में छोड़ेंगे विराट
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। विराट और अनुष्का की शादी 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में हुई थी। कोहली ने अगस्त में ट्वीट किया था- जनवरी 2021 में हम दो से तीन हो जाएंगे।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
