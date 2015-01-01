पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडिविजुअल रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप:अंशु अकेली भारतीय पहलवान, जो मेडल जीत सकीं; 25 में से 20 रेसलर अपने-अपने इवेंट हारे

बेलग्रेडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइनल में मेसिडोनिया की अनातासिया निकिता ने अंशु को 5-1 से हराया। (फाइल फोटो)

सर्बिया के बेलग्रेड में आयोजित इंडिविजुअल रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप में अंशु मलिक ने सिल्वर मेडल अपने नाम किया। उन्होंने 57 किलोग्राम वेट कैटेगरी में मेडल जीता। फाइनल में मेसिडोनिया की अनातासिया निकिता ने अंशु को 5-1 से हराया। 12 दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप 18 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा।

18 साल की अंशु वर्ल्ड कप में मेडल जीतने वाली अकेली भारतीय महिला पहलवान रहीं। इस इवेंट में भारत की 8 महिला रेसलर्स ने हिस्सा लिया। जिसमें से 7 को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वर्ल्ड कप में 25 रेसलर्स (8 महिला, 17 पुरुष) ने अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में हिस्सा लिया था। इनमें से 20 हार कर बाहर हो चुके हैं। जबकि फ्री-स्टाइल में 4 रेसलर्स को चुनौती पेश करना बाकी है।

सीनियर लेवल पर अंशु का यह तीसरा मेडल

सीनियर लेवल पर अंशु का यह तीसरा मेडल है। इससे पहले उन्होंने नई दिल्ली में एशियन चैम्पियनशिप में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता था। वहीं, रोम में जनवरी में हुए मातियो पेलिकन टूर्नामेंट में सिल्वर मेडल जीता था। अंशु ने इससे पहले जूनियर और सब जूनियर लेवल पर भी कई मेडल जीते हैं।

अंशु ने सेमीफाइनल में रूस की वेरोनिका को हराया

अंशु ने वर्ल्ड कप में अपने अभियान की शुरुआत अजरबेजान की एलयोना कोलेसनिक के खिलाफ 4-2 की जीत के साथ की थी। उन्होंने क्वार्टर फाइनल में जर्मनी की लॉरा मर्टेन्स को 3-1 से हराया। वहीं, सेमीफाइनल में उन्होंने रूस की वेरोनिका चुमिकोवा को हराया था।

7 महिला रेसलर्स अपने-अपने वर्ग में हारीं

भारतीय महिला रेसलर पिंकी 55 किग्रा वर्ग के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचीं थीं। जहां उन्हें बेलारूस की इरीना कुराचकिना के खिलाफ हार झेलनी पड़ी। पिंकी को इसके बाद ब्रॉन्ज मेडल के लिए मैच में रूस की ओल्गा खोरोशावत्सेवा के खिलाफ टेक्निकल प्रोफिशियेंसी के आधार पर शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।

वहीं, सरिता (59 किग्रा), सोनम मलिक (62 किग्रा) और साक्षी मलिक (65 किग्रा) अपने-अपने वर्ग में क्वार्टर फाइनल से आगे बढ़ने में नाकाम रहे। 72 किग्रा वर्ग में अनुभवी गुरशरणप्रीत को रेपेचेज वर्ग में येवगेनिया जखारचेनको के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

निर्मला देवी (50 किग्रा) और किरण (76) क्वालीफिकेशन राउंड में हारकर बाहर हो गए थे। निर्मला को पोलैंड की अन्ना लुकासियाक ने हराया। वहीं, किरण को कनाडा की एरिका एलिजाबेथ विएबे के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

मेन्स ग्रीको वर्ग में कोई भी पहलवान नहीं जीत सका मेडल

मेन्स ग्रीको रोमन वर्ग में सिर्फ अर्जुन हलाकुर्की ही 55 किग्रा वर्ग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बना सके। इसके अलावा कोई भी भारतीय रेसलर क्वालीफिकेशन राउंड भी पार नहीं कर सका। अर्जुन को क्वार्टरफाइनल में किर्गिस्तान के बेलबाई डोर्डोकोव के खिलाफ 5-10 से हार झेलनी पड़ी।

नरसिंह समेत 4 रेसलर्स फ्री-स्टाइल से हुए बाहर

वहीं, फ्री-स्टाइल कैटेगरी में 4 साल के बैन से वापसी कर रहे नरसिंह को 74 किग्रा वर्ग भार में पहले ही राउंड में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उन्हें जर्मनी के ओसमान कुबिले ने 10-9 से हराया। वहीं 2019 वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में ब्रॉन्ज जीतने वाले रवि दहिया को 57 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी में हंगरी के गाम्जातगाजी ने हराया।

70 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी में क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचे नवीन कुमार को इस्लामबेक ओरोजबेकोव ने शिकस्त दी। जबकि, सुमित कुमार क्वालिफिकेशन राउंड से ही बाहर हो गए। 125 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी में उन्हें मोल्दोव के इगोर ओलार ने हराया।

फ्री-स्टाइल 4 और रेसलर्स पेश करेंगे चुनौती

अब टूर्नामेंट में फ्री स्टाइल कैटेगरी में केवल राहुल अवारे (61 किग्रा), गौरव बलियान (79 किग्रा), दीपक पुनिया (86 किग्रा) और सत्यव्रत कादियान (97 किग्रा) की चुनौती बाकी है।

