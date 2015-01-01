पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Individual Wrestling World Cup 2020 Update; Sakshi Malik Deepak Punia Ravi Dahiya

इंडिविजुअल रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप आज से:25 भारतीय रेसलर मैदान में उतरेंगे, रियो ओलिंपिक के क्वालिफायर नरसिंह की बैन के 4 साल बाद वापसी

बेलग्रेड28 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के बीच सर्बिया के बेलग्रेड में आज से इंडिविजुअल रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप शुरु हो रहा है। इसमें भारत के 25 (8 महिला और 17 पुरुष) पहलवान फ्री स्टाइल और ग्रीको रोमन इवेंट में उतरेंगे। रियो ओलिंपिक में कोटा हासिल करने वाले नरसिंह यादव (74 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी) 4 साल के प्रतिबंध के बाद पहली बार रिंग में उतरेंगे।

रियो गेम्स से ठीक पहले नरसिंह डोप टेस्ट में फेल हो गए थे। प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ पाए जाने के कारण उन पर 4 साल का बैन लगा था। तब उस वेट कैटेगरी में नरसिंह का नाम भेज दिए जाने के कारण सुशील कुमार समेत कोई भी भारतीय ओलिंपिक में नहीं जा सके थे।

वर्ल्ड कप कोरोना के कारण इंडिविजुअल फॉर्मेट में हो रहा
रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप कोरोना के कारण इंडिविजुअल फॉर्मेट में हो रहा है। यानि खिलाड़ियों को टूर्नामेंट में आने के लिए या नाम वापस लेने की पूरी आजादी है। यही कारण है कि भारत के बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट ने टूर्नामेंट से नाम वापस ले लिया है। यह टूर्नामेंट ओलिंपिक क्वालिफायर नहीं है।

भारत की ग्रीको रोमन और वुमन्स टीम पहुंच चुकी
टूर्नामेंट में सबसे पहले ग्रीको रोमन के इवेंट्स होंगे। उसके बाद 14-15 दिसंबर को वुमन्स और 17-18 दिसंबर को मेन्स के फ्री स्टाइल के इवेंट होंगे। भारत की ग्रीको रोमन और वुमन्स टीम सर्बिया पहुंच चुकी हैं। फ्री स्टाइल की टीम 13 दिसंबर को सर्बिया के लिए रवाना होगी।

नरसिंह के फंसने को लेकर सुशील पर भी सवाल उठे थे
रियो ओलिंपिक के लिए 74 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी में नरसिंह ने भारत को एक कोटा दिलाया था। इस कैटेगरी में भारत की तरफ से प्लेयर को भेजने के लिए दो बार के ओलिंपिक मेडलिस्ट सुशील कुमार ने ट्रायल की मांग की थी। वे चाहते थे कि भारतीय कुश्ती फेडरेशन उन्हें ओलिंपिक के लिए भेजे। गेम्स से ठीक पहले नरसिंह डोप टेस्ट में फंस गए। उनके खाने में प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ पाया गया था। नरसिंह के फंसने को लेकर सुशील पर भी सवाल उठने लगे थे।

वहीं, फेडरेशन कोटा हासिल करने वाले नरसिंह को ही रियो ओलिंपिक के लिए भेजना चाहता था। उनके डोपिंग में फंसने के बाद इस वेट कैटेगरी में कोई दूसरा पहलवान नहीं जा सका। क्योंकि भारतीय फेडरेशन पहले ही नरसिंह का नाम भेज चुका था, जो वापस नहीं लिया जा सकता था।

भारत ने रेसलिंग में अब तक 5 ओलिंपिक मेडल जीते

ओलिंपिक

पहलवान का नाम

वेट कैटेगरी

मेडल

1952 (हेलसिंकी)

केडी जाधव

57 किग्रा फ्री स्टाइल

ब्रॉन्ज

2009 (बीजिंग)

सुशील कुमार

74 किग्रा फ्री स्टाइल

ब्रॉन्ज

2012 (लंदन)

सुशील कुमार

74 किग्रा फ्री स्टाइल

सिल्वर

2012 (लंदन)

योगेश्वर दत्त

60 किग्रा फ्री स्टाइल

ब्रॉन्ज

2016 (रियो)

साक्षी मलिक

58 किग्रा

ब्रॉन्ज

सुशील और जितेंद्र के मना करने पर नरसिंह को मिला मौका
नरसिंह 4 साल से किसी भी टूर्नामेंट में नहीं खेले हैं। इस कैटेगरी के सुशील और जितेंद्र कुमार के मना करने के बाद ही नरसिंह को भेजा जा रहा है। रेसलिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के असिस्टेंट सेक्रेटरी विनोद तोमर ने भास्कर से कहा- सुशील और जितेंद्र ने मना कर दिया था, इसलिए नरसिंह को भेजा रहा है। नरसिंह नेशनल कैंप में शामिल थे। वे कैंप में बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। कोरोना के कारण ट्रायल नहीं करा पाए। ऐसे में एशियन चैम्पियनशिप के लिए हुए ट्रायल के आधार पर वर्ल्ड कप के लिए प्लेयर्स को सेलेक्ट किया गया।

कोटा हासिल करने का पहलवानों के पास दो मौका
भारतीय पहलवानों के पास टोक्यो ओलिंपिक के लिए कोटा हासिल करने के दो मौके हैं। पहला टूर्नामेंट मार्च में एशियन क्वालिफिकेशन और दूसरा 29 अप्रैल से दो मई तक वर्ल्ड क्वालिफिकेशन टूर्नामेंट होना है। ओलिंपिक में ग्रीको रोमन, मेन्स की फ्री स्टाइल और महिलाओं की 6-6 वेट कैटेगरी शामिल है। अभी भारत को मेन्स की 3 वेट कैटेगरी और वुमन्स की एक वेट कैटेगरी में कोटा मिला है।

ओलिंपिक के लिए कुश्ती में भारत के पास अब तक चार कोटा
भारत ने टोक्यो ओलिंपिक के लिए कुश्ती में अब तक 4 कोटा हासिल किया है। इसमें बजरंग पुनिया (मेन्स फ्री स्टाइल 65 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी), विनेश फोगाट (महिला 53 किग्रा), रवि कुमार (मेन्स फ्री स्टाइल 57 किग्रा) और दीपक पुनिया (मेन्स फ्री स्टाइल 86 किग्रा) शामिल हैं।

ओलिंपिक क्वालिफिकेशन इवेंट से पहले होगा ट्रायल
विनोद तोमर ने कहा कि ओलिंपिक क्वालिफिकेशन टूर्नामेंट से पहले उन सभी वेट कैटेगरी में ट्रायल होंगे, जिनमें भारत ने अभी तक कोटा हासिल नहीं की है। 74 किलो वेट में भी नरसिंह 4 साल बाद वापसी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में वे सुशील और जितेंद्र को कड़ी टक्कर दे सकते हैं। इस वेट कैटेगरी में अब तक भारत को ओलिंपिक कोटा नहीं मिला है।

टूर्नामेंट के लिए 90 लाख रुपए खर्च कर रहा साई
मार्च में कोरोना की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद यह पहला रेसलिंग इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट है, जिसमें भारतीय पहलवान हिस्सा ले रह हैं। स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (साई) ने कहा कि इस टूर्नामेंट को लेकर करीब 90 लाख रुपए का खर्चा आएगा। इसमें प्लेयर्स के एयर टिकट, बोर्डिंग, लॉजिंग, युनाइटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग (UWW) की लाइसेंस फीस, वीजा फीस, खिलाड़ियों के साथ कोच और रेफरी का खर्च शामिल है।

टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेने वाली इंडियन रेसलिंग टीम

  • मेन्स फ्री स्टाइल टीम: रवि कुमार (57 किग्रा), राहुल अवारे (61 किग्रा), नवीन (70 किग्रा), गौरव बलियान (79 किग्रा), दीपक पुनिया (86 किग्रा), सत्यव्रत कादियान (97 किग्रा), सुमित (125 किग्रा), नरसिंह यादव (74)।
  • मेन्स ग्रीको-रोमन टीम: अर्जुन हलाकुर्की (55 किग्रा), ज्ञानेंद्र (60 किग्रा), सचिन राणा (63 किग्रा), आशु (67 किग्रा), आदित्य कुंडू (72 किग्रा), साजन (77 किग्रा), सुनील कुमार (87 किग्रा) , हरदीप (97 किग्रा), नवीन (130 किग्रा)।
  • वुमन्स इंडियन रेसलिंग टीम: निर्मला देवी (50 किग्रा), पिंकी (55 किग्रा), अंशु (57 किग्रा), सरिता (59 किग्रा), सोनम (62 किग्रा), साक्षी मलिक (65 किग्रा), गुरशरण प्रीत कौर (72 किग्रा), किरण (76 किग्रा)।
